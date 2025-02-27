The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SF Bay Area's avatar
SF Bay Area
Feb 27, 2025

The situation in Venezuela is complex and cannot be easily reduced to simple narratives, like these pinko commie pigs who write for the dissident try and explain. Here are the key factors contributing to the crisis:

- Economic Mismanagement:

- Reliance on oil revenues without diversification.

- Poor fiscal policies leading to budget deficits and inflation.

- Price controls and currency management hindered production.

- Declining Oil Prices:

- A sharp drop in global oil prices severely impacted government revenue, which is heavily dependent on oil exports.

- Political Instability:

- Ongoing power struggles and authoritarian governance have led to uncertainty and corruption.

- Suppression of opposition has stifled democratic processes and economic recovery.

- Impact of Sanctions:

- U.S. sanctions have targeted the oil sector and key government officials, squeezing the economy further.

- While aimed at promoting political change, sanctions have also according to some experts contributed to humanitarian hardships. It’s important to note this sanctions started in 2015 with Obama and intensified in 2017-2018. Many experts claimed that if there were no sanctions it’s pretty clear from past experience in Venezuela and their corrupt leaders would have pilfered any of the profits and not helped improve the standard of living for their citizenship. This has been their governments history of behavior.

- Social Issues:

- Widespread poverty, shortages of basic goods, and deteriorating healthcare services have compounded the crisis. This has been the case for well over 40 years dating back to the 70s when Pérez was president and he nationalized key industries and then in 98 with Chávez went full socialism.

- Mass migration resulting from the deteriorating living conditions has created regional challenges.

In Conclusion, understanding the crisis in Venezuela requires a nuanced view of the interplay between economic policies, political governance, global market dynamics, and external pressures. And acknowledging the country is currently being run by communist criminals who have zero intent on improving the life’s of their citizens.

Reply
Share
12 replies
BookWench's avatar
BookWench
Feb 27, 2025

Very disappointing.

Thanks for covering.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture