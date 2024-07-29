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BenMedia
Jul 29, 2024

Henry Kissinger summed this all up when talking about the 1973 coup in Chile:

"I don’t see why we need to stand by and watch a country go Communist due to the irresponsibility of its own people. [These] issues are much too important for the Chilean voters to be left to decide for themselves."

Just change Chile to Venezuela and you've got the current situation.

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Dan
Jul 30, 2024

What a play by Trump - impose crippling sanctions that will set off a migrant crisis and then campaign again on being tough on illegal immigration to get re-elected. Did he actually foresee this opportunity, most likely not, but it’s playing into his hand brilliantly.

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