Note to readers: this is the follow-up to my previous article, “The Wall Street Journal Publishes Pro-Genocide Propaganda From An Israeli Backed Criminal”.

Written By: Justin K.P.

Mossad Planted Propaganda.

In my last article, I wrote about the Wall Street Journal publishing an article, supposedly written by Yasser Abu Shabab, an ISIS-linked criminal gang leader in Gaza who has been backed by Israel to loot aid, take part in aid massacres at the Gaza humanitarian foundation sites, and set up concentration camps in Rafah for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

The article- portraying itself as a perspective of Palestinians in Gaza- contained an endless barrage of Zionist propaganda, including the thoroughly debunked Israeli claim that Hamas loots aid, smears of UNRWA- the UN’s relief agency for Palestinian refugees, which currently has “enough food for the entire population of Gaza for over three months” which is being blocked by Israel from entering Gaza, and support for Israel’s plan to force Palestinians in Gaza into a confined area in Rafah, which they would not be allowed to leave except for other countries, a plan that the editorial team of Haartez and even the former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert have said amounts to creating concentration camps.

In my last article, I argued that the Wall Street Journal article “was clearly crafted by Israeli intelligence”.

Now, more evidence has emerged that the article, which claimed to speak for Gazan Palestinians, was almost certainly penned by Israeli intelligence or the IDF.

Israel’s i24 network has reported that the Israeli proxy Yasser Abu Shabab, who supposedly penned a Wall Street Journal article in perfect English, “is illiterate”.

The Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada noted that “Abu Shabab dropped out of elementary school and can't read or write Arabic, let alone this fluent level of English” asking, “Did WSJ allow the IDF/Mossad to write an op-ed on behalf of an ISIS-linked gang leader & convicted drug dealer?”.

The idea that someone who has no education, unable to read or write in his own language, somehow learned how to write a second language overnight is beyond absurd, meaning that the article was almost certainly written by Israeli intelligence on behalf of their armed proxy, Yasser Abu Shabab.

Another Mossad Planted Story.

On the same day as the Yasser Abu Shabab story, the Wall Street Journal also published an article from Johnnie Moore, the Israel connected Christian Zionist who leads the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the organization set up by Israel in order to create fake aid centers used to massacre starving Palestinians.

According to the Israeli Member of Knesset Avigdor Lieberman, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is primarily funded by the Israeli Mossad, which he claims gave it “Hundreds of millions of dollars”.

The Wall Street Journal article whitewashes the endless massacres that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has engaged in, writing, “The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is making a direct and public offer: We are prepared to deliver all of this aid, for free, on behalf of the U.N. and others”.

Johnnie Moore calls for all UN aid to be delivered through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, writing:

Since we began our operations in May, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has repeatedly called for the U.N. and its affiliate agencies to combine efforts with us to feed the people of Gaza. We have a shared goal of delivering food to the people who need it and our organization has the delivery mechanism to achieve this because of the level of security we provide. Unfortunately, we have been met not only with silence but with smears.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that “IDF officers and soldiers told Haaretz they were ordered to fire at unarmed crowds near food distribution sites in Gaza, even when no threat was present”.

One IDF soldier who was stationed at one of the four existing Gaza Humanitarian Foundation centers said to the paper, “It's a killing field. Where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars”.

He went on to say, “We open fire early in the morning if someone tries to get in line from a few hundred meters away, and sometimes we just charge at them from close range. But there's no danger to the forces, I'm not aware of a single instance of return fire. There's no enemy, no weapons”.

According to the paper, “He also said the activity in his area of service is referred to as Operation Salted Fish – the name of the Israeli version of the children's game ‘Red light, green light’”.

Another IDF soldier admitted to the paper that, “The teenagers waiting for the trucks hide behind dirt mounds and rush them as they pass or stop at distribution points. We usually see them from hundreds of meters away; it's not a situation where they pose a threat to us. Technically, it's supposed to be warning fire – either to push people back or stop them from advancing, but lately, firing shells has just become standard practice. Every time we fire, there are casualties and deaths, and when someone asks why a shell is necessary, there's never a good answer. Sometimes, merely asking the question annoys the commanders”.

He went on to say, “If it's meant to be a warning shot, and we see them running back to Gaza, why shoot at them? Sometimes we're told they're still hiding, and we need to fire in their direction because they haven't left. But it's obvious they can't leave if the moment they get up and run, we open fire.”

Another IDF soldier stationed at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation center said, “I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed, for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.”

In a recent article, the British paper The Telegraph wrote, “Professor Nick Maynard, an Oxford-based gastrointestinal surgeon currently in Gaza, added that snipers were deliberately targeting ‘certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals’ near US-Israeli-run aid distribution points” referring to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation centers.

The article went on to write, “Prof Maynard added that snipers appear to be targeting body parts including genitals and legs near the controversial US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) food aid collection points in southern and central Gaza” quoting him saying “The medical teams here have also been seeing a clear pattern of people being shot in certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals, which seems to indicate deliberate targeting. These are mainly from the militarised distribution points, where starving civilians are going to try and get food but then report getting targeted by Israeli soldiers or quadcopters.”

The article went on to write:

Prof Maynard called the distribution sites “death traps”, saying he has mostly operated on young teenage boys who were trying to retrieve food for their families. “A twelve-year-old boy I was operating on died from his injuries on the operating table – he had been shot through the chest,” said Prof Maynard. “The enforced malnutrition and attacks on civilians we are witnessing will kill many more thousands of people if not stopped,” he said, adding that “getting adequate food and aid into Gaza is essential.” “The fact the world is letting Israel get away with this is deeply upsetting, something must be done to stop this collective punishment of the population of Gaza.”

Most recently, a whistleblower from UG Solutions, one of the private American mercenary groups hired to guard the GHF centers ,said, “there is no fixing this; this needs to be put an end to it” referring to the death traps disguised as aid sites.

He went on to say, “There was a man who was on the ground, he was on his hands and knees, and he was picking up noodles. The UG security personnel wanted to get the Palestinians off the site, so they started yelling ‘hey let’s go, let’s leave’. This guy wasn’t armed, he wasn’t a threat, so this UG contractor sprayed an entire can of pepper spray into this guy’s face, that’s lethal”.

He also said, “I was standing next to these two women, and this contractor threw this stun grenade, and it landed between me and them. This thing hit us, and she just dropped, just lifeless, collapsed to the ground, and it looked like she had been killed”.

He also said that the sites were intentionally built to force Palestinians into dangerous areas on their way to the sites, saying:

The Israeli Defense Force engineers built the sites and decided where they would be. In reality, the sites put the population at a great disadvantage and in great danger. The sites were not set up in locations, nor were they set up in a way that was conducive to delivering and distributing humanitarian aid to a needy population. They (Palestinians) couldn’t have vehicles, couldn’t have cars, they were on foot, most of them don’t have shoes, no water, going through active war zone areas.

“If the UN method had the amount of support and security and coordination that GHF is getting, then the UN process would be very successful,” he added.

So far, over 1000 Palestinians have been killed in these aid massacres.

Yet again, the Wall Street Journal is publishing pro-genocide propaganda from a Mossad-funded organization that advocates for the aid currently being blocked by Israel from entering Gaza to be distributed through sites that will be used to carry out a genocide and murder starving Palestinians.

Murdoch Propaganda.

Perhaps a large part of the reason the Wall Street Journal is laundering Mossad propaganda is because it is owned by Rupert Murdoch , the media mogul with close connections to Israel.

Journalist Alan Macleod reported that , “In 2010, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth published a leaked list compiled by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of whom he considered his best sources of campaign contributions. Murdoch’s name appears on the list alongside the designation of number two, meaning Netanyahu considered him a close ally and one of the most likely sources of funds. An estimated 98% of Netanyahu’s contributions came from abroad.”

Macleod noted that “‘My ventures in media are not as important to me as spreading my personal political beliefs,’ Murdoch said, and supporting Israel and its expansionist policies is one of the core values the Australian has tirelessly worked towards”.

In this case, Murdoch is publishing Mossad propaganda in the pages of the Wall Street Journal, directly spreading lies used to continue the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

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