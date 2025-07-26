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Trainwreck's avatar
Trainwreck
Jul 26, 2025

Unfortunately, for you upon closer examination of the “facts” you claim to put forth here are have no basis in reality. They’re unsupportable from any other source and I searched high and low. As of today, none of the Palestinian or Hamas claims are proven to be true.

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The Lists - Geopolitics's avatar
The Lists - Geopolitics
Oct 16, 2025

https://open.substack.com/pub/thiagodearagao/p/five-things-that-happen-if-the-us?r=2di31u&utm_medium=ios

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