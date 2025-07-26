Written By: Justin K.P.

In one of the most rancid and brazen examples of mainstream media manufacturing consent, The Wall Street Journal has just published a pro-genocide, lie-filled screed by Yasser Abu Shabab, an Israeli-backed criminal gang leader from Gaza.

The article titled, “Gazans Are Finished With Hamas”, presents itself as an opinion from a rival leader to the Hamas militant group, representing the view of Palestinians in Gaza, when in reality it is pro-genocide propaganda from an Israeli collaborator who is directly taking part in the genocide in Gaza.

As the Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed put it, the Wall Street Journal’s publishing of this article represents “an unprecedented dark time of media in history”.

In this article, I will examine the unbelievable lies and distortions in the article.

Lying About Hamas Stealing Aid, From The Man Who Actually Stole The Aid.

The article, written by Yasser Abu Shabab, repeatedly states the false claim that Hamas is stealing aid in Gaza.

He writes that without Hamas, Palestinians can live “without fear of Hamas stealing aid” and claims that “Hamas still turns aid centers into hubs for its own operations.”

In reality, Hamas has never stolen any aid entering Gaza. As Israel’s Channel 12 admitted, “There were 110 looting incidents, and according to the IDF, none of them were carried out by Hamas terrorists, but by three different groups: Gazan civilians, armed gangs, and organized clans.”

Furthermore, international aid groups have found zero evidence that Hamas has ever looted aid in Gaza. As the Washington Post wrote :

The United Nations, the European Commission and major international aid organizations have said they have no evidence that Hamas has systematically stolen their aid, and the Israeli government has not provided proof Israel has not provided public proof that Hamas has systematically stolen aid brought into Gaza under the U.N. system, and despite requests from The Washington Post to officials in the IDF, the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the prime minister’s office, no evidence has been provided to substantiate reports of widespread diversion of U.N. food aid. Nor has Israel privately presented proof to humanitarian organizations or Western government officials, even when they have pressed for evidence, according to interviews with more than a dozen aid officials and several current and former Western officials.

Most recently, Reuters obtained an internal U.S. government assessment which “found no evidence of systematic theft by the Palestinian militant group Hamas of U.S.-funded humanitarian supplies”.

The sick irony of the Wall Street Journal article is that while Hamas has never looted aid, the article’s author, Yasser Abu Shabab, has- with backing from Israel.

The Financial Times reported in November of 2024:

Gaza’s most notorious gangster was rumoured to be dead on Monday after local security forces launched a rare ambush against criminal groups, killing as many as 22 people days after armed looters had robbed a convoy of UN aid trucks. But the very next day Yasser Abu Shabab emerged defiant, his men shutting down the road with a burning fuel truck to block aid trucks as payback, according to a senior UN official and two transport industry insiders. The swift show of force underscores the rising power of Abu Shabab and other gangs in Gaza, who have in recent months developed a lucrative trade robbing aid trucks travelling into the enclave.

The article noted that, “These gangsters act, humanitarian officials and Palestinian transporters allege, with the tacit permission of the Israeli military: what a UN memo seen by the Financial Times called ‘the passive, if not active benevolence’ of the Israel Defense Forces.”

The outlet spoke to 20 sources who said that Yasser Abu Shabab’s aid looting gang was allowed to operate by the IDF in areas off limits to most Palestinians, writing:

The FT spoke to more than 20 people about the rise of systematic aid theft in the IDF-controlled zone, including Palestinian truck drivers, traders, humanitarian groups, security providers and UN officials in Gaza, many of whom had experienced the looting first hand. They described how criminal networks had replaced individual looters, operating deep in the enclave’s south-eastern borderlands, beyond the reach of Gaza’s remaining police in what is known as a ‘red zone’ to most Palestinians because of the IDF presence.

The article reported that “Multiple senior UN officials argue that such brazen theft could not happen without the assent of Israeli forces. ‘These guys are probably the only people in Gaza who can get 100 yards from an Israeli tank or Israeli soldiers without being shot,’ one said.”

In 2024, the Washington Post also reported that Yasser Abu Shabab’s criminal gang was behind the majority of aid looting and was doing it with Israeli backing, writing:

An internal United Nations memo obtained by The Washington Post concluded last month that the gangs ‘may be benefiting from a passive if not active benevolence’ or ‘protection’ from the Israel Defense Forces. One gang leader, the memo said, established a ‘military-like compound’ in an area ‘restricted, controlled and patrolled by the IDF.’ The internal U.N. memo obtained by The Post identified Yasser Abu Shabab — a member of the Tarabin tribe, which spans southern Gaza, the Negev Desert in Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula — as ‘the main and most influential stakeholder behind systematic and massive looting’ of aid convoys.

In June of this year, the Israeli opposition leader and former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman revealed that the Israeli government was directly arming Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang, which Netenyahu admitted to, saying, “On the advice of security officials, we activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas. This is only good and saves the lives of IDF soldiers. The publication of this only benefits Hamas – but Lieberman doesn’t care”.

The real reason behind Israel’s arming of Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang, however, is far more disturbing.

Attempting To Lure Palestinians Into Concentration Camps

The real reason Israel is backing Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang is that he has taken the stolen UN aid into Rafah, where Israel intends to build a concentration camp to house all of Gaza’s population, forcing them to leave.

As the Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada wrote :

Israel is NOT arming criminal gangs to "challenge Hamas" 300 untrained drug dealers & criminals can't overpower Hamas' 30,000 militants Israel has been using those ISIS-linked gangs to indirectly maintain its starvation of Gaza & to outsource other dirty work to them Every time the world pressures Israel to allow aid into Gaza, Israel unleashes those gangs in Rafah & Khan Younis to loot all the aid going in, so that the IDF can claim "look we're letting food in, it's not our fault people are starving" Israel has also been using those criminal gangs to carry out activities the IDF deems dangerous for its soldiers (e.g. sweeping areas, inspecting boobytrapped neighbourhoods, recon missions, surveillance, espionage, protect GHF facilities & interact with aid seekers). And now, Israel is using those gangs to establish concentration camps with a "Palestinian face" to bait & lure starving Gazans to move to Eastern Rafah (Egypt's borders) with a promise of safety & food. Gazans wouldn't trust to live in such a camp surrounded by IDF soldiers, so Israel created this new puppet "security force" out of the criminal gangs to run those camps instead.

Shabab has posted videos to social media of looted aid in Rafah, in an attempt to lure Palestinians in the Southern area near the border with Egypt, in line with Israel’s plan for ethnic cleansing.

As Muhammad Shehada noted, “Israel-backed warlord & gang leader (Yasser Abu Shabab) (responsible for looting aid under IDF protection) has just announced establishing a concentration camp in Eastern Rafah on Egypt's borders & is calling on Gazans to move there if they want food & safety”.

Since then, the Israeli defense minister, Israel Katz, has openly announced a plan where 600,000 Palestinians and eventually all of Gaza’s population will be forced into concentration camps in Rafah and not be allowed back into the rest of Gaza, forcing them to leave.

The Israeli newspaper Haartez wrote that that, “The support given by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the criminal plan being promoted by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, involving the construction of a ‘humanitarian city’ on the ruins of Rafah, which would incarcerate all the enclave's residents, is a moral and historic nadir for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. No matter how they try in Israel to wrap this move with laundered epithets, they are talking about a concentration camp”.

The Guardian also wrote :

The ‘humanitarian city’ Israel’s defence minister has proposed building on the ruins of Rafah would be a concentration camp, and forcing Palestinians inside would be ethnic cleansing, Israel’s former prime minister Ehud Olmert has told the Guardian. ‘It is a concentration camp. I am sorry,’ he said, when asked about the plans laid out by Israel Katz last week. Once inside, Palestinians would not be allowed to leave, except to go to other countries, Katz said.

Olmert acknowledged that “When they build a camp where they [plan to] ‘clean’ more than half of Gaza, then the inevitable understanding of the strategy of this [is that] it is not to save [Palestinians]. It is to deport them, to push them, and to throw them away. There is no other understanding that I have, at least”.

In the Wall Street Journal article, the Israeli-backed criminal Yasser Abu Shabab is again attempting to lure Palestinians into these concentration camps, writing, “With proper support, we are ready to take responsibility for the rest of Rafah. Within months, more than 600,000 people—nearly a third of Gaza’s population—could be living outside the cycle of war”, and “As a result, life here no longer feels like life in Gaza. In eastern Rafah, people have access to shelter, food, water, and basic medical supplies” an attempt to lure Palestinians into Israel’s planned concentration camp, where they will no longer be able to leave and forced to go to other countries, finishing Israel’s ethnic cleansing goal.

Mossad Talking Points.

The article by Yasser Abu Shabab, which was clearly crafted by Israeli intelligence, repeats endless Zionist talking points.

It claims that there are “children being used as human shields by Hamas”.

In reality, there is undeniable evidence of Israel intentionally killing children, not because they are used as “human shields”.

As dozens of international doctors working in Gaza have shown, the IDF routinely shoots children in the head and chest intentionally.

The article also writes, “Hamas still controls aid access and dominates institutions like the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA” intentional propaganda to justify the genocidal Israeli blockade on Gaza.

For context, UNRWA currently has “enough food for the entire population of Gaza for over three months stockpiled in warehouses” which Israel is refusing to let in, in order to starve Gaza’s entire population.

Yasser Abu Shabab (or his Mossad handler that wrote the article) goes on to write, “Hamas still turns aid centers into hubs for its own operations. In some areas, the only thing preventing people from fleeing is the presence of Israeli troops, which might withdraw as part of a cease-fire”.

In reality, the IDF troops guarding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, ‘Aid Centres’ have admitted to opening fire at innocent civilians.

One IDF soldier stationed at an “aid centre” said, “Where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars.”

Recently, a whistleblower from UG Solutions, the U.S. mercenary contractor hired to guard the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's aid sites, revealed that UG members stationed at the aid sites had “sprayed an entire can of pepper spray” into a Palestinian civilian’s face, killed a Palestinian woman with a stun grenade, and said that “As the Palestinians were finishing getting the aid that was on the site, the UG solutions personnel began shooting in their direction, shooting at them, shooting at their feet, trying to get them to leave”.

In another sick twist of irony, the article’s author, Yasser Abu Shabab, has also taken part in these aid massacres.

Haaretz reported that:

In addition to IDF fire, military sources say some of the fatalities near the aid distribution centers were caused by gunfire from militias that the (Israeli) army supports and arms. According to one officer, the IDF continues to back the Abu Shabab group and other factions.

Manufacturing Consent.

This Wall Street Journal article is perhaps the most vile example of manufacturing consent.

It is presented as a perspective of Palestinians in Gaza, but in reality, it is written by an Israeli armed collaborator who has looted aid, taken part in aid massacres, and set up concentration camps in Rafah at the behest of the IDF.

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