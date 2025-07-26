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Meredith Hobbs's avatar
Meredith Hobbs
Jul 26, 2025

Abu Shabab is bad news, but the average WSJ editorial page reader would be too uninformed to know that. It's criminal that WSJ ran his Mossad-written bullshit to manufacture consent for wiping out Gaza. Thanks for connecting so many dots in this enlightening piece. Israel's aims to erase the Palestinians in Gaza are chilling and sinister.

This explains all the bizarre posts on Twitter from Israelis/Zionists insisting that Gazans are starving because Hamas is stealing food from aid trucks. It seems these nutters actually believe that. Otherwise they'd have to admit that Israel is deliberately starving Gazans.

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Thor Swayze's avatar
Thor Swayze
Jul 26, 2025

They are a group of Israeli Bootlickers

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