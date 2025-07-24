Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel’s Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which had set up four fake aid distribution sites in Gaza guarded by U.S. mercenary security firms Safe Reach Solutions (SRS) and UG Solutions, has been used as a “death trap” for Palestinians starved by the Israeli blockade.

Middle East Eye reported that “More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while trying to access food in Gaza since the US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations, the United Nations said on Tuesday.”

Now, an American military contractor who was guarding an aid site has come forward to Israel’s Channel 12 and blown the whistle on Israel’s use of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation for massacres.

He stated in the interview, “I am a career veteran in the United States Army who has been deployed to combat 12 times in four different wars. I have never in my entire military career been a part of, allowed, or bystander to the use of force against unarmed innocent civilians, and I’m not going to do it now”.

Referring to the GHF, he said, “There is no fixing this; this needs to be put an end to it”.

He recounted a story of a GHF guard spraying an entire bottle of pepper spray into an unarmed Palestinian civilian’s face, when he was desperately picking up food, saying, “There was a man who was on the ground, he was on his hands and knees, and he was picking up noodles. The UG security personnel wanted to get the Palestinians off the site, so they started yelling ‘hey let’s go, let’s leave’. This guy wasn’t armed, he wasn’t a threat, so this UG contractor sprayed an entire can of pepper spray into this guy’s face, that’s lethal”.

He also recounted a UG contractor killing a Palestinian woman with a stun grenade, saying, “I was standing next to these two women, and this contractor threw this stun grenade, and it landed between me and them. This thing hit us, and she just dropped, just lifeless, collapsed to the ground, and it looked like she had been killed”.

He also told the outlet that the sites were deliberately set up in areas that force Palestinians into dangerous areas of Gaza in order to reach them. He said:

The Israeli Defense Force engineers built the sites and decided where they would be. In reality, the sites put the population at a great disadvantage and in great danger. The sites were not set up in locations, nor were they set up in a way that was conducive to delivering and distributing humanitarian aid to a needy population. They (Palestinians) couldn’t have vehicles, couldn’t have cars, they were on foot, most of them don’t have shoes, no water, going through active war zone areas.

He also said that U.S. mercenaries have been shooting at Palestinians once they reach the aid sites, saying, “As the Palestinians were finishing getting the aid that was on the site, the UG solutions personnel began shooting in their direction, shooting at them, shooting at their feet, trying to get them to leave”.

He finished his interview saying, “If the UN method had the amount of support and security and coordination that GHF is getting, then the UN process would be very successful”.

The full video can be seen below:

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