The Dissident

The Dissident

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Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
Jul 24, 2025

Don’t think I can like this… but I read it and am horrified.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
Jul 24, 2025

Why do we have private military contractors? This should be illegal.

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