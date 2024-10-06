The Dissident

The Dissident

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KEN's avatar
KEN
Oct 6, 2024

The rot is so deep in our government and ordinary Americans don't know how to fix it. If we vote for Dems, we're sunk. If we vote for GOP they're all talk but tied to same corruption. Independent candidates haven't a chance. I've voted for all of the above in my life. The biggest issue of all is the media did not do its job

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Jeanette Cyr's avatar
Jeanette Cyr
Oct 6, 2024

Thanks Dissident,best logic ever: “Goebels was in favor of free speech for views he liked. So was Stalin. If you’re really in favor of free speech, then you’re in favor of freedom of speech for precisely the views you despise. Otherwise, you’re not in favor of free speech.”

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