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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
Jun 26, 2025

When I first read of the Abraham Accords, I referenced Abraham, the Biblical 'spiritual father' of the People of the Book, Christians, Muslims, and Jews. Well, the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine has as little to do with Abraham as I do with my daughter's hound dog. Perhaps this is the fundamental subterfuge, claiming spiritual kinship when there is none.

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Garrett Smith's avatar
Garrett Smith
Jun 26, 2025

Sock puppets do what their handlers handle. And the genocide goes on... I'm guessing the Nobel Peace Prize is in his future based on past recipients and their Noble Peace like actions. Kissinger, Obama, soon to be Trump. I wonder if it'll be before or after all of the Palestinians are ethnically cleansed.

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