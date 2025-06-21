Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel likes to pay attention to the American/Western media cycle. Whenever the media is focusing on something other than Israel’s barbaric treatment of Palestinians, it tends to carry out its worst atrocities.

Currently, the focus has been on another issue surrounding Israel, its offensive regime change war against Iran, and the strong chance that the United States will intervene.

While the world is focused on Iran, Israel is carrying out one of their worst atrocities in their entire history, luring starving Palestinians in Gaza into food distribution sites and then opening fire on them.

Weaponizing Aid For Ethnic Cleansing.

After cutting off all aid supplies to Gaza’s entire population for three months, Israel has only allowed aid to come through from the shady U.S.-funded organization “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF).

The organisation was founded in Switzerland and is apparently funded by the Israeli Mossad, according to the Israeli opposition politician Avigdor Lieberman.

The Washington Post wrote that the GHF was founded by “a group of former U.S. intelligence and defense officials and business executives, working in close consultation with Israel” and “prepared a proposal for supplying humanitarian aid to Gaza that would address Israeli government claims that assistance was being diverted by Hamas.”

The biggest problem with this is that Hamas wasn’t and never has diverted aid going into Gaza.

The IDF even admitted, “There were 110 looting incidents, and none of them were carried out by Hamas, but by three different groups: Gazan civilians, armed gangs, and organized clans”.

In fact the “armed gangs and organised clans” in Gaza stealing aid have been backed by Israel.

Reports in the Washington Post and Financial Times have found that the leading gang looting aid -led by a man named Yasser Abu Shabab- has done so “with the tacit permission of the Israeli military” and with “the passive, if not active benevolence” and even “protection” of the IDF.

Recently, Israel has admitted to backing and actively arming Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang as it looted aid and used it to lure Palestinians into concentration camps near the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to carry out Israel’s ethnic cleansing goal.

Israel’s ethnic cleansing goal is also what is behind the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”.

The United Nations and other legitimate aid groups said that through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, “Israel would have the power to determine who receives aid and would allow it to force the population to move to where aid is being distributed, emptying large parts of the territory. That would potentially violate international laws against forced displacement.”.

The Washington Post wrote that “Under the (GHF) arrangement, which would replace existing aid distribution networks coordinated by the United Nations, Palestinian civilians would have to travel to the hubs and submit to identity checks to receive rations from nongovernmental organisations. Eventually, according to the plan, Palestinians would live in guarded compounds that would each house up to tens of thousands of noncombatants.”

An internal document from the organisation admitted that people will “liken its food distribution hubs and residential compounds to ‘concentration camps’ with biometrics”

The Washington Post reported that insiders who left the organization “felt that the plan to build only four distribution sites in southern Gaza would require civilians to travel hours to reach them or even facilitate the Israeli military’s campaign to drive Gaza’s population southward — a tactic that could amount to forced displacement, a war crime.”

Even More Depraved Massacres.

While it is hard to imagine anything more depraved than Israel intentionally starving a civilian population and weaponizing aid to facilitate ethnic cleansing, what Israel is doing is even worse.

They are not only weaponizing aid to force displacement into the South of Gaza, but actively massacring Palestinians when they reach aid sites.

The IDF has repeatedly opened fire on starving, desperate Palestinians once they reach the aid handout sites set up by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

This has repeatedly happened. As the BBC reported :

On Wednesday, May 8th, “one person was killed and 48 others were wounded at an aid centre” due to “shooting from Israeli forces”.

On Sunday, June 1st, “31 were killed” and “200 people arrived” at the hospital with “gunshot and shrapnel injuries” after “Israeli tanks opened fire at an aid centre near Rafah”.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, “Israeli tanks, quadcopter drones, and helicopters opened fire at an aid site, killing 27” and injuring 37.

On Saturday, June 7th, “six Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded by Israeli gunfire near an aid site”.

On Sunday, June 8th, “four Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire heading to an aid distribution centre”.

On Monday, June 9th, “six people were killed and 99 injured near aid distribution centres”.

On Wednesday, June 11th, “57 people were killed near the Rafah aid distribution centre” and “more than 200 were injured” because “Israeli forces opened fire”.

On Saturday, June 14th, “15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire as they gathered near aid distribution centres near central Gaza”.

On Monday, June 16th, “30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire near aid distribution sites operated by the GHF”.

On Tuesday, June 17th, “Israeli forces killed more than 51 Palestinians and wounded many more after opening fire near an aid distribution centre in Southern Gaza”.

On Wednesday, June 18th, “Eleven Palestinians seeking aid were killed by Israeli gunfire and shelling”.

On Thursday, June 19th, “At least 12 people were killed by Israeli forces while waiting for aid in Central Gaza”, and “60 were injured”.

On Friday, June 20th, “Israeli tanks and drones killed 23 Palestinians after opening fire on crowds who had gathered near an aid distribution site”.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded “more than 400 Palestinians” being killed from open fire by the IDF at aid distribution sites.

The independent news outlet Mondoweiss spoke to Kamel Agha, a survivor of one of these massacres, who said, “What happened was that we hadn’t had a piece of bread in our house for weeks. I went to the aid distribution point, hoping to get a meal, but I didn’t think I’d return with a bullet through my shoulder instead of food.”.

Agha said, “We were more than a kilometre and a half from the aid distribution point, and while we were at this distance, the Israeli army began firing heavily at us. Soldiers, quadcopters, and tanks began killing us randomly. As I ran from death, I saw dozens of people lying bleeding on the ground. I saw hundreds of wounded people trying to escape, but no one could help them because we were running with death behind us and in front of us”.

Mondoweiss wrote, “Agha explains that he was shot because he went to try to provide food for his family. He emphasises that if it weren’t for the hunger he and his family suffered from, he wouldn’t have gone to the aid distribution points, knowing the dangers that awaited him” quoting him saying “We go to die to provide for our children — to get even one kilogram of flour”.

Mondowiess noted that this was “among numerous other incidents that have taken place at the GHF aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza on a near-daily basis. They have taken on a familiar pattern, in which thousands of starving civilians march in the predawn hours toward the distribution points, and upon arrival, are shot at by Israeli forces, leading to another aid massacre”.

Mondoweiss noted that “These near-daily aid massacres have led Palestinians to regard the aid sites run by the U.S. organisation as ‘massacre sites’ and ‘death traps.’”

Gaza’s media office has correctly described the aid sites as “death traps under the guise of humanitarian work”.

In the course of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the IDF has bombed hospitals, shot children in the head, burned Palestinians alive through strikes on refugee sites, and committed mass rape and sexual torture against Palestinian detainees, including minors.

Luring starving people into aid sites that function as death camps and opening fire on them has to take the cake for the most depraved action they have taken yet.

Israel’s “final solution” to their modern-day holocaust does not only include forcing Palestinians into the south of Gaza and eventually out of the strip, but also mass murdering as many as possible before the ethnic cleansing plan is fully enacted.

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