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mea's avatar
mea
Jun 21, 2025

I really think America should drop bombs on Israel. It seems the Middle East is peaceful without this outlier

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Joe E. T.'s avatar
Joe E. T.
Jun 21, 2025

True.

WORLD WARS

First world Westerners, still do not understand the fact that modern wars are not wars of Ukraine against Russia, or wars of Israel against Iran, or wars of the West against Middle East countries, or wars against everybody else.

The fact is that all those wars are wars of the Jewish globalist cabal, via the USA & allies, against the world, against humanity.

THE AFW JEWISH SOLUTION

A. Eliminate Jewish "racial" privileges.

B. Eliminate the illegal State of Israel.

C. Invite Jews to leave the new State of Palestine, and return to the countries their families lived for centuries, their actual roots. Jews are no longer Arabs, are they?

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