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Ellen Cantarow's avatar
Ellen Cantarow
Jun 5, 2025

Israel is a contender for “world’s most evil nation.” Outflanked only by the US but in its genocide and ethnic cleansing it might as well be Nazi Germany.

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Simplicissimus's avatar
Simplicissimus
Jun 6, 2025Edited

It only gets worse. Every time. Every action is thought to be worse than what came before. It's demonic.

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