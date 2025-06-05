Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel has finally begun to openly back its most natural ideological ally-ISIS.

The Israeli opposition lawmaker and former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has come out and said that Israel is “providing weapons to a Jihadist group in the Gaza Strip affiliated with ISIS”.

Leiberman stated that Israel has been arming a small ISIS-linked gang led by a man named Yasser Abu Shabab, who “previously served prison sentences in Hamas-run jails for criminal offenses”.

Lieberman said that the gang is “in essence lawless criminals who in recent years wanted to give themselves an ideological angle or spin, so they became Salafi [jihadists] and began identifying with ISIS” and said that “Israel is providing this clan with light weapons and assault rifles”.

The Israeli government has admitted that this allegation from Lieberman is accurate.

Israeli defense officials have said, “We were shocked by Liberman's severe and dangerous leak” without denying it’s accuracy and the Prime Minister’s office of Israel has admitted to this allegation saying “Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various ways and recommendations from all heads of the security establishment” in response to a question about the allegation.

Netanyahu also confirmed the allegation, saying, “On the advice of security officials, we activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas. This is only good and saves the lives of IDF soldiers. The publication of this only benefits Hamas – but Lieberman doesn’t care”.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has also confirmed the allegation, writing:

Last week, two sources told Haaretz that a new militia had recently begun operating in the southern Gaza Strip, saying it is linked to a man identifying himself as Yasser Abu Shabab. Videos circulating on social media in recent days appear to support the claim, showing armed Palestinians in Gaza wearing standard military gear, including vests, helmets and insignia such as the Palestinian flag and a patch labeled ‘Anti-Terror Service’ in both English and Arabic

Pictured above: ISIS-linked criminal gang leader Yasser Abu Shabab backed by Israel

Palestine Chronicle reported that Abu Shabab has “a known history of drug smuggling and collaboration with extremist groups”.

The Palestinian political analyst Muhammad Shehada, from the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said that Yasser Abu Shabab was a “30-year-old criminal who was imprisoned until Oct 7 on charges of possessing large quantities of narcotics” whose gang consists of “300 untrained drug dealers and criminals”.

Yasser Abu Shabab’s own family has denounced him for collaborating with Israeli forces in Gaza, and for “working in disguise alongside Israeli undercover units targeting Palestinians in Rafah”.

Israeli False Flag Aid Looting.

Israel has often accused Hamas of looting humanitarian aid going into Gaza to justify its genocidal blockade.

In reality, much of the aid looting has been done by Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang, which we now know is backed and armed by Israel.

In 2024, the Financial Times reported that “Yasser Abu Shabab and other gangs in Gaza have in recent months developed a lucrative trade robbing aid trucks travelling into the enclave.”

The paper went on to report that:

These gangsters act, humanitarian officials and Palestinian transporters allege, with the tacit permission of the Israeli military: what a UN memo seen by the Financial Times called ‘the passive, if not active benevolence’ of the Israel Defense Forces.

The paper noted that “the heavily-armed gangs defy Gazan authorities and operate freely along the border, a restricted Israeli military zone”.

It reported that “They stockpile the looted goods in open-air headquarters — seemingly overlooked by Israeli surveillance drones — and resell the supplies via middlemen to destitute Palestinians at prohibitive prices.”

The paper found that over 20 sources confirmed that “criminal networks had replaced individual looters, operating deep in the enclave’s south-eastern borderlands, beyond the reach of Gaza’s remaining police in what is known as a ‘red zone’ to most Palestinians because of the IDF presence”.

Referring to the Israeli-backed looting gangs, one UN official said, “These guys are probably the only people in Gaza who can get 100 yards from an Israeli tank or Israeli soldiers without being shot”.

Last year, The Washington Post also reported that “organized gangs are stealing much of the aid Israel allows into the enclave, operating freely in areas controlled by the Israeli military”.

The Post reported that:

An internal United Nations memo obtained by The Washington Post concluded last month that the gangs ‘may be benefiting from a passive if not active benevolence’ or ‘protection’ from the Israel Defense Forces. One gang leader, the memo said, established a ‘military-like compound’ in an area ‘restricted, controlled and patrolled by the IDF.’

The Post also reported that:

The internal U.N. memo obtained by The Post identified Yasser Abu Shabab — a member of the Tarabin tribe, which spans southern Gaza, the Negev Desert in Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula — as ‘the main and most influential stakeholder behind systematic and massive looting’ of aid convoys.

Now we know that Israel was not only allowing aid looting, but actively arming Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang, the main gang responsible for the looting at the Gaza border.

This proves that Israel’s accusation of Hamas looting aid is yet another lie, and the looting was actually done by a criminal gang backed and armed by Israel itself.

The IDF has admitted that “There were 110 looting incidents, and none of them were carried out by Hamas, but by three different groups: Gazan civilians, armed gangs, and organized clans,” the latter two being backed and armed by Israel.

As the New Arab noted, “Israeli policy has deliberately weaponised anarchy to preserve the conditions for starvation.”

Ethnic Cleansing Plan.

Israeli media have portrayed Israel’s arming of Yasser Abu Shabab’s Gang as an attempt to undermine Hamas, but as Palestinian political analyst Muhammad Shehada has noted, this explanation makes little sense.

As he noted, “300 untrained drug dealers & criminals can't overpower Hamas' 30,000 militants”.

He noted that in reality, “Israel has been using those ISIS-linked gangs to indirectly maintain its starvation of Gaza & to outsource other dirty work to them”.

As he wrote:

Every time the world pressures Israel to allow aid into Gaza, Israel unleashes those gangs in Rafah & Khan Younis to loot all the aid going in, so that the IDF can claim ‘look we're letting food in, it's not our fault people are starving’ Israel has also been using those criminal gangs to carry out activities the IDF deems dangerous for its soldiers (e.g. sweeping areas, inspecting boobytrapped neighbourhoods, recon missions, surveillance, espionage, protecting GHF [Gaza Humanitarian Foundation] facilities & interacting with aid seekers). And now, Israel is using those gangs to establish concentration camps with a ‘Palestinian face’ to bait & lure starving Gazans to move to Eastern Rafah (Egypt's borders) with a promise of safety & food. Gazans wouldn't trust to live in such a camp surrounded by IDF soldiers, so Israel created this new puppet ‘security force’ out of the criminal gangs to run those camps instead.

Shehada noted that “Abu Shabab had disappeared with his entire gang during the ceasefire. They reemerged now conveniently at the very moment Israel was pressured to allow aid into Gaza & is now facilitating the IDF's declared objective of pushing all Gazans into Rafah (for mass expulsion).”

The Israeli newspaper “Israel Hayom” reported that “In an audio recording, Abu Shabab urged families in eastern Rafah to return home safely,” saying "Medicine, food, adequate housing, and security have been provided.”

The paper reported that “By late May, Palestinian sources were already reporting on a new armed group operating in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, taking control of aid convoys”.

Videos put out by Abu Shabab and his gang show that the food aid they are handing out in Eastern Rafah has been looted by the UN’s World Food Programme.

Pictured Above: UN’s World Food Programme logo shown on Aid handed out in Rafah by Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang.

As Muhammad Shehada noted, this means “Israel has been letting him loot & horde aid systematically to use now to lure Gazans into moving to this concentration camp at Egypt's borders”.

In other words, Israel is arming an ISIS-linked gang to steal food aid and move it into Gaza’s Southern area, forcing Palestinians to concentrate closer to the Rafah border crossing into Egypt and thus furthering their ethnic cleansing plan.

As Muhammad Shehada wrote, “They carry out recon missions on behalf of the IDF & set up a concentration camp in Eastern Rafah. They are now trying to lure starved Gazans to that area by using the looted WFP (World Food Programme) aid & a promise of safety, thus advancing Israel's final phase of the genocide; concentrating Gazans on Egypt's borders for mass expulsion”.

This story goes to prove that every single thing Israel says is a bold-faced lie. They claimed that Hamas was looting aid when in reality, aid was looted by gangs armed by Israel.

They claim to be fighting “Islamic extremism” while backing an ISIS-aligned militia.

And they claim to be letting aid in when in reality they are backing a criminal group in stealing aid, and using it to force Palestinians into a concentration camp in Southern Gaza near the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

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