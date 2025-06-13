Written By: Justin K.P.

Last year, a documentary titled “The Bibi Files” was released.

Made by the South African filmmaker Alexis Bloom, the movie focuses on leaked interrogation footage from Netanyahu’s corruption trial in 2019.

Much of the film focuses on his criminal corruption as Prime Minister.

It exposes him using the Prime Minister’s office to extract bribes in the form of gifts from Israel’s billionaire class.

The American-Israeli Casino mogul Miriam Addelson is shown during her interrogation saying, “We always pay when we go out with them. All of Bi Bi’s friends are rich”. When asked if the “essence of your friendship is money”, Addelson replies, “What can I say if this comes out, I’m dead”.

Netanyahu is seen admitting in his interrogation footage. “I receive things from close friends, from close acquaintances like cigars and things like that, but only from close friends”.

Miriam Addelson was also shown in the interrogation footage saying, “Sarah (Netanyahu, the wife of Benjamin Netanyahu) showed me her necklace once and told me ‘Arnon Milchan bought it for me, it’s Tiffany and Co.’ she hinted I’d be happy if I got her one too”.

Arnon Milchan is an Israeli-American film producer and former Israeli intelligence agent.

In 2013, he bragged about illegally smuggling equipment out of America to help advance Israel’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu was exposed in the corruption trial for pressuring John Kerry not to revoke Milchan’s Visa after this was exposed and for getting him a tax exemption.

The documentary also showcased Netanyahu singing a bailout for Israeli media mogul Shaul Elovitch, who in turn influenced his news outlet “News Walla” to do propaganda for Netanyahu.

Aside from this, the documentary offers some explosive revelations about Netanyahu’s extensive manipulation of peace negotiations and the real motive behind the genocide in Gaza.

Netanyahu Admits To Manipulating Peace Process.

As I have extensively reported in previous articles, Netanyahu has intentionally sabotaged peace negotiations for his own nefarious geopolitical agenda.

He sabotaged the Oslo Accords, sabotaged peace negotiations to justify the brutal blockade on Gaza, repeatedly sabotaged a potential ceasefire in Gaza, derailed the ceasefire when he was forced into it, and sabotaged recent ceasefire talks.

In “The Bibi Files,” a leaked clip of his interrogation shows him directly admitting to doing this strategy.

During his interrogations for his corruption trial, he openly said, “Do you remember that line from the Godfather? Keep your friends close but your enemies closer? Lower the flames, and maintain a conversation. I’ll give you an example, today with our enemies we are in talks, no one thinks we can manage to reach an agreement with them, but we control the height of the flames.”

In a separate part of the interrogation, Netanyahu admitted: “This is confidential and can’t be leaked, okay? We have neighbors here, sworn enemies. I’m constantly passing them messages, I confuse them, mislead them, lie to them, and then hit them over their heads.”

This is the first direct admission from Netanyahu that he only engages in peace talks to “confuse, mislead and lie” only to then “hit them over their heads”.

Above: Netanyahu Admits to Intentionally Sabotaging the Peace Process.

Uzi Beller, who was previously Netanyahu’s closest friend since childhood, admitted that Bibi is a pathological liar, saying “He lies left and right, Bibi lies left and right, a lie for him is not something bad, seriously, and he doesn’t feel any problem with it”.

Above: Uzi Beller, Netanyahu’s close friend since childhood, acknowledging he is a pathological liar.

Alongside this, the documentary exposed how Netanyahu actually propped up Hamas prior to October 7th to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state.

The former Knesset member Sami Abu Shehadeh said in the documentary “Netanyahu, who is against peace and who is against having a Palestinian state, dealt with Hamas for a long time as a strategic friend. It was important for him to keep Gaza under the control of Hamas and keep the West Bank under the control of Fatah, and prevent them from becoming united in any way. In order to do so, Netanyahu helped Hamas to survive.”

The senior diplomatic advisor and special envoy to the former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres, Nimrod Novik said “At the time that he was under investigation, he arranged for Hamas to receive 25 million dollars every month from Qatar. His strategy was to keep Hamas there, weaken the PA in the West Bank, sustain the extremists, and weaken the moderates.”

Gili Schwartz, who lives at the Kibbutz Be’eri, which was attacked on October 7th, blamed Netanyahu for the attack, saying, “Bi Bi has not been to Be'eri since October 7th, and I don't want him to come because I wouldn't welcome him in my home. I don’t want to hear his name, and I don’t want to see his face. I am exhausted.”

She went on to say, “The people who are talking about a military solution, what’s happening now is not a solution, it’s a massacre in Gaza.”

Nimrod Novik says in the documentary “The public blames Netanyahu for October 7th, as the one who fed the beast, he did not create Hamas but he fed it”.

The Far Right Greater Israel Project.

The documentary also exposed that the Netanyahu-led genocide in Gaza has nothing to do with rescuing hostages and is, in reality, done at the behest of the far-right and their greater Israel project.

Multiple insiders in the documentary exposed how Netanyahu made a coalition with the far-right fascists in Israel after his corruption charges in 2019, namely Itamar Ben-Gvir, his current Minister of National Security, and Bezalel Smotrich, his finance minister.

Ami Ayalon, the former head of the Israeli Shin Bet, called Bezalel Smotrich a “Jewish Terrorist” and noted that he was caught in 2005 for carrying “all the instruments to use for a terror action,” including bottles of burnt fuel and road spikes.

Above: Former head of the Israeli Shin Bet, Ami Ayalon, calling Netanyahu’s finance minister a “Jewish Terrorist”.

A clip of Bezalel Smotrich at the Israeli Knesset was shown in the documentary where he said, “There is no such thing as the Palestinian people, period, there is none, there was none, we will annex whether you like it or not, because this is our land of Israel. It has been given to us since the dawn of time by god almighty”.

Ami Ayalon noted that Itamar Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu’s Minister of National Security, “supported the assassination of (former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak) Rabin when he was a youngster”.

Ben-Gvir was quoted in the documentary calling for the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank, saying, “I want to erase the thing called ‘the Palestinian Authority’. There will be no authority.”

When asked “What will you do with all the three million that live here,” Ben-Gvir said, “There are many places in Europe that are looking for working hands. We can do it even in agreements.”

Nimrod Novik, the former special envoy to the Israeli prime minister, called Ben-Gvir and Smotrich “messianic annexationists, Jewish supremacists and people who want to settle Gaza and the West Bank.”

Above: former Israeli official Nimrod Novik calling Netanyahu’s cabinet “messianic annexationists, Jewish Supremacists and people who want to settle Gaza and the West Bank”.

Nimrod Novik noted that Netanyahu “is now captive to their whims”.

Explaining the motive for Netanyahu and his fascist cabinet for the genocide in Gaza and the invasion of Lebanon, the Israeli journalist Raviv Drucker said “The far right in Israel wants a constant war, a never-ending war because they think in their fantasy that they can eradicate Hamas from the Gaza Strip and they can elimanet Hezbollah from Lebanon, and maybe we can have a Jewish presence in Gaza strip and in south Lebanon.”

Above: Israeli journalist Raviv Drucker explains the Greater Israel project.

Netanyahu was only able to get away with this criminal scheme because he had backing from the United States, both under Biden and Trump.

As even Nimrod Novik noted “The Americans don’t know how to call him out, there was no plan for ending the war in Gaza, bringing the hostages home and changing dynamics in the region and the situation only got worse.”

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