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William ManionMDPhDJDMBA's avatar
William ManionMDPhDJDMBA
Jun 13, 2025

It’s great there is constant war in the Middle East for American war companies. Now Israel is using American munitions and the American made Dome to protect Israel. Enemies of Israel use Russian and Chinese offensive and defensive weapons. Each war we get to see whose equipment is operating the best. War has been going on in the Middle East since thousands of years ago, since I was born more than 70 years ago and will continue thousands of years after I am dead. War is not just a social event for Sunnis and Shias, it is a life of war in their blood, in their DNA. Great, let’s keep developing new weapons of war and weapons of defense in War thanks to the Middle East. W. Manion, MDPhDJDMBA

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Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
Jun 13, 2025

For over a year I was a witness to Israels depravity. I could not believe my eyes. If anyone looks at this conflict with open heart Palestinians are a gentle people with emotional pain we cannot conceive of. I saw a gang rape online by the IDF. I saw a burning beheaded baby. I saw Israelis applaud and reward rape. Hospitals blown to bits. Infants freezing in incubators deserted. I did not see one Hamas among the people. The Israeli kidnap victims applauded and became close to Hamas. I saw the most evil man, aside from Trump, Netanyahu

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