Written By: Justin K.P.

Note To Readers: This is my third article looking into Palentir. I would highly recommend reading part one and part two before reading this one.

One of the biggest controversies in American politics right now, outside of Donald Trump’s fight with Elon Musk, is a far more substantive issue: Trump tapping Palantir to create a massive surveillance state.

For context, Palantir was based on an idea created by former Ronald Regan official John Poindexter after 9/11 called “Total Information Awareness”.

The idea behind “total information awareness” was to create a massive database on all information gathered on every American citizen.

While the idea was eventually outlawed, it was effectively privatized with Palantir.

John Poindexter and Iraq War architect Richard Pearle met with Palantir founders, Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, in 2003 because “Their new company was similar in ambition to what Poindexter had tried to create at the Pentagon (Total Information Awareness)”.

Soon after, the Palantir company, which uses AI to collect a mass database for intelligence agencies, was incorporated and funded by the CIA's investment arm, In-Q-Tel.

Originally used exclusively by the CIA, the company’s software was eventually used by “the U.S. Defense Dept., CIA, FBI, Army, Marines, Air Force, and the police departments of New York and Los Angeles”.

Palantir effectively gave the intelligence agencies the “total information awareness” power they wanted, as Bloomberg reported “Using Palantir technology, the FBI can now instantly compile thorough dossiers on U.S. citizens, tying together surveillance video outside a drugstore with credit-card transactions, cell-phone call records, e-mails, airplane travel records, and Web search information”.

The system was used by intelligence agencies to target whistleblowers and came up with a plot in 2011 to sabotage WikiLeaks.

The company has also functioned as a part of the Military Industrial Complex, selling its technology to American troops in Afghanistan, giving it away to the Ukrainian military to use the war as a testing ground, selling it to Israel, and pushing for a war with China.

Now the Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s role in the U.S. government by “expanding Palantir’s work across the federal government”, with it receiving “more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office”.

The New York Times reported that, along with the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense, Palantir will now be working with the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.

The New York Times noted that this expansion could “compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give Trump untold surveillance power”.

But Trump having untold surveillance power is not the only thing to fear with Palantir.

The company’s connections to Israel bring concerns that this database will be used to crack down even more against Americans who speak critically about Israel.

Furthermore, the company’s role as a war profiteer and its lust for more wars means their close connection to the Trump administration will push his foreign policy into an even more pro-war direction.

This fear is underscored by the company’s Defense Business Head, the former Republican representative from Wisconsin, Mike Gallagher.

Gallagher has spent his entire career as a bloodthirsty neocon who has never met a war he didn’t like, a paid agent of Israel, and a supporter of censoring anti-war and pro-Palestine movements- who will now have access to a mass database on Americans and close access to the Trump administration and it’s foreign policy.

In this article, I will go over Gallagher’s blood-soaked career in Congress and disturbing views he espouses as Palantir’s Defense Business Head.

A Lifelong Warmonger.

Pictured Above: Mike Gallagher When He Served As The Republican representative for Wisconsin's 8th congressional district.

When Mike Gallagher served as the Republican representative for Wisconsin's 8th congressional district from 2017-2024, he was arguably the most hawkish, neocon Republican representative in Congress.

While presenting himself as in line with the Trump wing of the party, he actually helped push the neo-con Russiagate psy-op against Trump, designed to prevent Trump from carrying out diplomacy with Russia.

The news outlet McClatchy D.C described Gallagher as “a maverick from Trump country”.

The outlet wrote that Gallagher supported the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation against Trump for non-existent Russian ties, writing:

When the president fired Comey amid an investigation into Russian election meddling and possible Kremlin ties to the Trump campaign, Gallagher went on a tweetstorm, defending the Russia probes. And on the day that Trump’s former campaign chair was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation into Russian interference Trump calls a ‘witch hunt,’ Gallagher tweeted, ‘Russia is no friend to the United States and we must continue to pursue the truth in these investigations wherever it may lead.’

For this, he got praise from Bill Kristol, the co-founder of the Project for A New American Century think-tank, one of the most powerful forces behind the Iraq war, who later rebranded as a “resistance liberal” to push hawkish talking points towards Russia to a liberal audience.

Kristol said of Gallagher, “He’s done a very, very good job of navigating the Trump rapids, Of not picking unnecessary fights with Trump and Trump supporters, but not in any way bending over backwards, as so many other Republicans have, to give up principles or…be obsequious to Trump.”

While fearmongering over non-existent foreign interference from Russia, Gallagher was acting as a paid agent of another foreign country-Israel.

The campaign finance watchdog “Open Secrets” revealed that Gallagher’s second-largest campaign donor was the Israeli government lobbying group AIAPC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), which gave him $135,308 over his seven years in Congress.

Pictured above: Chart from “Open Secrets” revealing Gallagher’s funding from AIPAC.

The AIAPC funding certainly paid off, Gallagher spent much of his time in Congress advancing the Israeli government’s interests.

Gallagher consistently used his power as a lawmaker in the American Congress to co-sponsor legislation that would further Israel’s interests.

Some of the main bills he cosponsored were:

Opposing efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel and the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement targeting Israel : which opposes Americans taking part in the BDS movement.

Standing Against Houthi Aggression Act : which calls to designate Israel's enemy “Ansarullah as a foreign terrorist organization” and “impose property- and visa-blocking sanctions with respect to Ansarallah and any foreign person who is a member, agent, or affiliate of, or owned or controlled by Ansarallah”.

Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act of 2024: which calls to “impose sanctions with respect to persons engaged in the import of petroleum from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” furthering Israel's goal of regime change in Iran.

Standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists: Which calls to “reaffirms the United States' commitment to Israel's security, supports emergency resupply and certain other types of assistance to Israel, and urges full enforcement of sanctions against Iran to prevent Iran's funding of terrorist groups.”

Pictured above: Pro-Israel legislation co-sponsored by Mike Gallagher when he was in Congress via Vote Smart.

Along with co-sponsoring Zionist legislation, Gallagher has voted Yes on every single piece of pro-Israel legislation he has had the chance to vote on, including:

Iran Ballistic Missiles and International Sanctions Enforcement Act

Declaring it is the policy of the United States that a nuclear Islamic Republic of Iran is not acceptable.

Hamas International Financing Prevention Act

Expressing the sense of Congress supporting the State of Israel

Condemning antisemitism on University campuses and the testimony of University Presidents in the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act

Censuring Representative Rashida Tlaib for promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.

Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024

Iran Sanctions Relief Review Act of 2023

Iran Counterterrorism Act of 2023

Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the slogan, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is antisemitic and its use must be condemned

Solidify Iran Sanctions Act of 2023

Iran Sanctions Accountability Act of 2023

Holding Iranian Leaders Accountable Act of 2023

No U.S. Financing for Iran Act of 2023

Gallagher was also an open vocal supporter of Israel First politics. In October of 2024, he said on Fox News,

What used to be a shared bipartisan policy of having no daylight between the United States and Israel has under the Biden administration been destroyed and now it’s become more partisan, and an incredible amount of daylight has opened up between these two countries. We should be working hand and glove with Israel, our closest ally in the region… Israel is winning, we simply need to let Israel win and stop hamstringing them at every turn.

In another Fox News appearance, Gallagher said, “If Israel has the full backing of the United States of America, and we do not waiver in our support of Israel and its mission to destroy Hamas, they can do it” and even called to use American foreign policy for Israel’s interests saying “It’s time for us to exert our influence and pressure in support of Israel to make sure that Israel isn’t increasingly isolated internationally”.

In December of 2023, Mike Gallagher led a letter to the president, getting 30 other congressional officials to sign on, which stated, “We strongly oppose pressuring Israel” to end the genocide in Gaza.

The letter led by Gallagher again pushed for America to act as an agent of Israeli interests, writing, “We strongly urge you to focus on leveraging every available diplomatic, economic, and military tool to support Israel’s victory against Iran’s terror infrastructure, on whatever timeline Israel’s military commanders determine necessary to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and achieve their national security objectives”.

The letter went on to write that “this can be achieved by the provision of American weapons to the IDF”.

Mike Gallagher also teamed up with the Democratic representative Ritchie Torres-another paid agent of Israel, who has received $535,398 from his top donor, AIAPC- to write a letter to the Associated Press because the outlet was not sufficiently pro-Israel for the two foreign agents.

Gallagher also praised Israel’s pager terrorist attack in Lebanon as “an intelligence operation for the history books” in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

Gallagher has also attempted to censor Americans supporting Palestinians on Israel’s behalf.

In 2023, he called for Universities to ban pro-Palestine protests on college campuses.

He also introduced a bill to ban TikTok along with Senator Mark Warner, which he admitted was intended to shut down speech critical of Israel.

He admitted, “So we had a bipartisan consensus. We had the executive branch, but the bill ( to ban TikTok) was still dead until Oct. 7th. And people started to see a bunch of anti-Semitic content on the platform, and our bill had legs again”.

Aside from acting as a paid agent of Israel, Mike Gallagher has supported the pro-war position on every single foreign policy issue, including escalating the risk of a nuclear war.

While many of his Republican colleagues opposed Biden’s proxy war in Ukraine, Gallagher strongly supported it.

In 2023, Wisconsin Public Radio reported, “In a break with some of his Republican colleagues in Congress, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher is supporting continued financial support for Ukraine in its fight with Russia.”

He openly bragged about prolonging the bloody war and using the lives of young (often drafted) Ukranians and Russians in order to weaken Russia and China without U.S troops, saying “Ultimately I think this is a sound investment in U.S. national security, because not only are we defending a country from authoritarian aggression, not only are we taking one of our biggest geopolitical competitors down several notches in the process, and we’re doing it without U.S. boots on the ground in harm’s way, but we’re also simultaneously dealing a blow to the Chinese Communist Party”.

He even co-sponsored legislation in favor of NATO expansion in 2022.

Pictured Above: Mike Gallagher’s co-sponsoring of pro NATO expansion legislation in 2022, via Vote Smart.

Along with supporting a proxy war that escalated the chance of a nuclear war with Russia, Gallagher has been a strong proponent of escalating with another Nuclear power, China.

In February of 2024, Mike Gallagher led a congressional delegation to Taiwan in an attempt to incite yet another proxy war to weaken China.

In an interview with the CIA cutout outlet Voice of America, Gallagher openly supported a proxy war with China, saying, “We need to send a strong message that the increasing aggression against Taiwan will not be tolerated. We will help Taiwan defend itself. And we will do whatever is necessary to defend our own interests in the Indo-Pacific”.

Gallagher is such a deranged psychopath that he actively delayed his resignation from Congress in 2024 to vote for more war arms packages.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Gallagher originally “announced in March he would resign from Congress on April 19th” but then announced he was “resigning from Congress in order to support a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan”.

Gallagher is such a deranged freak that he actually postponed his own resignation so he could vote in favor of backing a genocide and escalating tensions with two nuclear powers.

Pictured Above: Mike Gallagher’s final pro-war votes that he delayed his resignation for.

Cashing Out With Palantir.

Pictured Above: Peter Sellers’ iconic performance as Dr. Strangelove in “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (1963)

Like all neocon politicians, Gallagher got a job at a military-industrial complex-funded think tank after leaving office.

He landed a “Distinguished Fellowship” at the Hudson Institute, an ultra hawkish think tank founded by Herman Kahn, the inspiration for the titular Cold War obsessed crazed Nazi Scientist in the classic political comedy film Dr. Strangelove.

The Hudson Institute has raked in cash from BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics.

Along with this, Gallagher became the lead defense business chief for Palantir on August 22 of 2024.

Gallagher arguably became even more unhinged in his pro-war and pro-Zionists views after joining Palantir.

In an interview with Defense One, Gallagher bragged about joining Palantir explicitly because of its role as a part of America’s war machine.

He repeated the tired neocon “axis of evil” trope created by neocon David Frum during the Bush Administration, saying “If you look at the geopolitical landscape, you see an axis of chaos led by communist China, but including Iran and Russia, trying to subvert, if not destroy, the free world. And I think Palantir is at the leading edge of deterrence in the 21st Century”.

He went on to say “Palantir is an unapologetic company in its defense of the West, and its belief that America is a force for good in the world, and that America is worth defending against our enemies.”

Since joining Palantir, Mike Gallagher has also called for America to focus on the “Monroe Doctrine”, the doctrine proclaiming that America can do whatever it wants in South and Central America, which often led to the CIA overthrowing democratically elected governments and replacing them with dictatorships.

Gallagher has also called for state repression against pro-Palestine and anti-war activists.

He called the American pro-Palestine movement a “domestic terrorist movement” and said “all legal mechanisms” needed to be used to shut it down.

In a recent interview with Fox Business, he said he was “glad the Trump administration will crack down” on pro-Palestine protests.

He claimed without evidence that the pro-Palestine movement was funded by “salafi jihadists in the Middle East and the communists in Beijing and elsewhere”.

He also smeared the anti-war activist group “Code Pink” as being “paid protestors”.The group just happened to have protested Palantir for its role in the genocide in Gaza.

He also blamed the Palestine movement for the recent shooting of two Israeli embassy officials, and bizarrely, for an attack that burned down the house of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, where there is zero evidence the attack had anything to do with Palestine.

Gallagher has also been at the forefront of Palantir, pushing for a war with China.

William Hartung wrote in the anti-war think tank Responsible Statecraft that “Former Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) has embraced his new role as head of defense business at the controversial Silicon Valley tech firm Palantir with relish, promising to use his connections in government to make it easier for emerging military tech firms to thrive, in large part by securing more of your tax dollars.”

He went on to write, “Gallagher’s case is particularly egregious, given the central role he will play in his new firm’s business and lobbying strategies. Palantir’s ambitions go well beyond the kind of favor seeking in government weapons buying … Its goal is to shape the overarching U.S. national security policy that may determine what military technology the U.S. invests in for the next generation. The Gallagher hire fits perfectly with that plan”.

He noted that “Judging from his record as the preeminent China hawk on Capitol Hill during his tenure in Congress, and as chair of the China-bashing House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, Gallagher’s views are remarkably close to those of his new employers”, writing that “Palantir CEO Alex Karp has said the United States will ‘likely’ go to war with China and that the best policy is to ‘scare the crap out of your enemy’ — no doubt in part by wielding systems built by Palantir”.

He noted that “Karp’s views about how to intimidate adversaries like China may be good for his company’s bottom line, but they are an extremely reckless guide to U.S. policy toward China.”

Hartung is spot on in terms of the danger in Gallagher’s hawkish China views.

In a recent CNBC interview, he called for massively ramping up tensions with China, including calling for “sanctions” on China and calling for “technological and military collaboration (ie, Palantir tech) with our key allies in the Indo-Pacific” and to “turn Taiwan into a porcupine, by clearing the the 20 billion dollar backlog of foreign military sales items that we have approved but have yet to be delivered to Taiwan”.

He also called to beef up America’s military to make Chinese President Xi Jinping “scared of our military”.

In other words, repeat the Ukraine strategy by sending more arms to countries surrounding China, and beefing up Taiwan with American weapons, this time even more likely to go Nuclear!

Of course, his solution to this new cold war that could easily turn hot is to “build a shared software-defined manufacturing ecosystem backed by a free-world technology stack,” which will certainly get Palantir more military and government contracts.

Even the comments of the Wall Street Journal article, where Gallagher argued this, called out the obvious conflict of interest, with the top commentator saying, “The head of an AI company (Palantir Tech) getting contracts from the US military - adds too much bias to this article”.

Mike Gallagher’s new power and government contracts are truly bone-chilling.

He will use Palantir’s massive database to crack down on pro-Palestine and anti-war activists and actively lobby for every war and intervention, including those that could get us all killed.

Mike Gallagher is about as bad as they get, a door-to-door weapons salesman willing to sell out to a genocidal apartheid state for only 100,00 dollars and happy to support the most dangerous wars on earth for a payout from the Military Industrial Complex and more Palantir military and government contracts.

The fact that he is a high-level employee of Palantir just shows how serious and scary the Palantir controversy truly is.

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