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Todd Proctor's avatar
Todd Proctor
Jun 8, 2025

Incredibly thorough. Thank you!!

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Rob Thomas's avatar
Rob Thomas
Jun 7, 2025

Great article.... Whitney Webb has reported extensively about the PayPal Mafia and the Peter Thiel led Palantir's role in the evolving surveillance state. Additionally, JD Vance was groomed by Thiel on his way to the VP position.

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