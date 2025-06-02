Written By: Justin K.P.

Note: This is a follow-up to my previous article on Palantir. I would highly recommend reading it before this one to get some background.

In my last article, I covered Trump’s expansion of the surveillance state through Palantir.

For a quick recap, Palantir’s system is based on an idea from the former Ronald Regan official John Poindexter, who proposed a database of “Total Information Awareness” after 9/11, a proposal to have a massive database on all information of every American citizen.

Pointdexter and Iraq war neocon Richard Perle met with Palantir founders Alex Karp and Peter Thiel because “their new company (Palantir) was similar in ambition to what Poindexter had tried to create at the Pentagon”.

Palantir was soon after incorporated and received millions of dollars in funding from the CIA’s investment arm In-Q-Tel.

The software was originally adopted by the CIA and later by “the U.S. Defense Dept., CIA, FBI, Army, Marines, Air Force, and the police departments of New York and Los Angeles”.

The Palantir software allowed the intelligence agencies to gather a massive database on Americans, as Bloomberg magazine wrote “Using Palantir technology, the FBI can now instantly compile thorough dossiers on U.S. citizens, tying together surveillance video outside a drugstore with credit-card transactions, cell-phone call records, e-mails, airplane travel records, and Web search information”.

Police have also used Palantir to predict “precrime,” the Orwellian concept of identifying people who might commit a crime, before any crime actually happens.

Intelligence agencies have used Palantir in a similar way to stop whistleblowers, by identifying any employees who may blow the whistle before it even happens.

Now the Trump administration is expanding the Palantir surveillance state even farther by “expanding Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months”, and having “Representatives of Palantir speak to at least two other agencies — the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service — about buying its technology”.

The New York Times wrote that this “paves the way for Mr. Trump to easily merge information from different agencies,” meaning he can “compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give him untold surveillance power”.

At a time when Israel is desperately trying to silence opposition to their war crimes across the world, lately aided by the Trump administration, Palantir’s Zionist connections make it all the more concerning that Israel and the Trump administration will use this massive database to target critics of Israel.

This is especially concerning given Israel’s Orwellian use of AI to target Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

In this article, I will expose Palantir’s Zionist connections and Israel's past use of similar Orwellian techniques against Palestinians.

Palantir’s Zionist Connections.

One of the most concerning things about Palantir is that its CEO, Alex Karp, Co-founder Peter Thiel, and seemingly all of its board members are ideologically committed Zionists supportive of the Israeli government and its genocide in Gaza.

The New York Times wrote, “Mr. (Alex) Karp’s position on backing Israel is adamantine (meaning unbreakable). The company took out a full-page ad in The New York Times last year stating that ‘Palantir stands with Israel’”.

The company’s official social media accounts have been openly supportive of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

On October 11th of 2023, the company tweeted, “Certain kinds of evil can only be fought with force. Palantir stands with Israel.”

On October 7th of 2024, the company’s official X account again reiterated its support for the Genocide in Gaza, tweeting out “Palantir remembers October 7. We stand with Israel”.

Alex Karp has been open about his pro-war and pro-Israel views. Alex Karp told the New York Times that Israel should turn Gaza “into a parking lot”.

In the same New York Times piece, Karp signaled support for shutting down protests against arming Israel, calling the protests “an infection inside society”.

Karp also bragged to the New York Times about using his technology to fuel the proxy war in Ukraine and genocide in Gaza, saying, “I’m not apologizing for giving our product to Ukraine or Israel or lots of other places”.

Alex Karp bragged at Palantir’s earnings call in 2024 that he was “exceedingly proud that after Oct. 7, within weeks, we are on the ground and we are involved in operationally crucial operations in Israel”.

When Karp was protested by a Palestinian activist at a conference over Palantir’s aiding of the genocide in Gaza, Karp responded, saying, “I believe she’s (the protestor) an unwitting product of an evil force, Hamas. That she unwittingly is part of their strategy, that she is their product”.

In a 2024 interview with CNBC, Alex Karp said that supporting Israel was his most important issue, saying “the most important issue of our time is war and peace and the most important metaphor for that is: what do you think about what happened in Israel?”.

Karp has called to shut down pro-Palestine protests in order to continue the endless wars that his company has profited from. At a conference, Karp said, “We kind of think these things that are happening across college campuses (pro-Palestine protests) are a side show, no, they are the show, because if we lose the intellectual debate, you will not be able to deploy any army in the West ever”.

While Karp’s founding partner of Palantir, Peter Thiel, is not as outspoken in favor of Zionism, he more or less harbors the same views.

When asked about Israel’s use of AI in the genocide in Gaza, Thiel said, “I'm not on top of all the details of what's going on in Israel, because my bias is to defer to Israel.”

He went on to say, “I believe that broadly the IDF gets to decide what it wants to do, and that they're broadly in the right and that's, that's sort of the perspective I come back to.”

The ideological devotion to Israel is not the end of Palantir’s Israel connections.

The company is so connected to Israel that it boasted on social media that it had its first board of directors meeting of 2024 in Tel Aviv.

Before the board of directors meeting, Karp and Theil met with the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, and posted the meeting to social media, writing, “We are proud to stand alongside Israel, supporting a culture of innovation, technology, and democracy.”

Following the board meeting, the outlet CTECH reported :

U.S. tech giant Palantir Technologies has announced that it has agreed a strategic partnership with the Israel Ministry of Defense to ‘supply Palantir technology to help the country’s war effort.’ Palantir said that the agreement followed a Thursday (January of 2024) meeting between Israeli defense officials and Palantir co-founders Peter Thiel and Alex Karp.

After this deal was signed, Karp said to the Israeli entrepreneur Yossi Vardi, “There are a lot of people in the (tech) industry who are maybe not as pro-israel as I am but they think of Israel as a very special place and are generally more understanding of the Israeli position and view Israel’s accomplishments of building a nation from a desert”.

The Israeli business outlet Globes reported that during this trip, Karp “came to a public event at Tel Aviv University” and “showered praise on Israel”.

The outlet reported that “Israel was set to buy from Palantir an AI-based system called AIP, designed to assist decision making on the basis of intelligence, and capable of analyzing enemy targets and proposing combat moves.”

It went on to write, “Palantir expects revenue in the tens of millions of dollars from the agreement with Israel”.

The fact that a surveillance company this close to Israel, whose CEO calls critics of Israel “an infection inside society” and “unwitting products of an evil force, Hamas,” now has access to what the New York Times calls “untold surveillance power” should send a chill down the spine of anyone who has ever even been to a demonstration supportive of Palestinians, written anything on social media critical of Israel or even liked posts on social media that were critical of Zionism.

Israel’s AI Dystopia For Palestinians.

If one wants to take a look at the kinds of Orwellian techniques that Zionist Palantir and the Trump administration want to deploy against critics of Israel, one only needs to look at Israel’s dystopian and murderous surveillance system that has been set up to target Palestinians, using similar technology to what Palantir offers.

A 2023 report from Amnesty International titled “Automated Apartheid: How facial recognition fragments, segregates and controls Palestinians” detailed the Orwellian AI-driven system Israel has set up to police Palestinians in the West Bank.

The report wrote “In 2021, a report in the Washington Post exposed a programme by the Israeli military known as the Wolf Pack system; a vast database containing imagery and all the information available exclusively on Palestinians from the West Bank, such as permits, family members, license plates, and whether they are wanted by the Israeli authorities or not” noting “The purpose of the Wolf Pack database is storing the profiles of every Palestinian in the West Bank.”

The report went on to report:

During Amnesty International’s feld visit in May 2022, a Breaking the Silence ( a collective of former IDF officials who now speak out against Israeli war crimes) staff member – himself a former soldier – explained to researchers that the Wolf Pack system contains basic identification data of West Bank Palestinians, including their name, where they live, their family members, photos and any information that might otherwise be collected by the Civil Administration.The information is also shared and controlled by the Israel Security Agency (also known as Shabak or Shin Bet), that collects intelligence on the Palestinian population and determines, among other things, who should be arrested.

The report went on to write, “The Wolf Pack database is intended to provide extensive intelligence on Palestinians for soldiers”.

The report noted that “databases such as Wolf Pack work in tandem with extensive camera and remote biometric surveillance systems across the West Bank, in particular with facial recognition systems”.

The report uncovered that the Israeli app “Blue Wolf”, “gives instant access to the information collected on Palestinian individuals and stored in the Wolf Pack database” through facial recognition.

The report found that “the Blue Wolf app generates rankings based on the number of Palestinians faces captured via Blue Wolf per unit (of which the high score appears to be above 1000 per week), with prizes and rewards being provided by commanders in the Israeli army for the battalion with the highest rankings”, and that “Facial images captured and uploaded through the app by Israeli soldiers will render the individuals rapidly identifiable in future, regardless of whether or not there is any indication that they have been involved in any wrongdoing”.

The report found that Israeli soldiers even conduct raids on Palestinian houses in the West Bank in order to enter their pictures into the facial recognition system, writing:

The app can also be used to scale the ability of Israeli security forces to carry out intelligence mapping, which is a practice involving raids on Palestinian homes at night to gather intelligence about residents and buildings. Raids involving the mass capture of images of Palestinian faces have taken place in Hebron, where Israeli security forces appears to use Blue Wolf most actively

Through this Orwellian system, the IDF can instantly pull up all of the intelligence information they have collected on any Palestinian by scanning their face with the “Blue Wolf” app on their phone.

The report found that IDF officials “would arbitrarily summon Palestinians under the auspices of an identity check, in order to register their biometrics”.

Along with “Blue Wolf,” the report uncovered that Israel also has a “Red Wolf” system at military checkpoint to capture facial recognition, writing “Red Wolf persistently captures the faces of Palestinians who walk near checkpoints, registering them for future identification, in addition to the existing CCTV surveillance infrastructure in the streets.”

Unsurprisingly, this mass database available to IDF officials through scanning of facial recognition on an app has caused massive repression against activists opposed to the illegal Israeli settlements and apartheid system in the West Bank.

An activist with the non-violent Palestinian activist group “Youth Against settlements” said to Amnesty International, “About 10 activists in our group cannot enter the area, and when the soldiers recognize them, they are thrown out. Before 2021, facial recognition technology was only at the checkpoints, but since 2022, it’s in the hands of every soldier on their mobile phones. The soldier scans our faces with the phone camera, and suddenly their behaviour towards us changes, because they see all the information”.

In another instance documented in the report, an activist from Youth Against Settlements, “described an encounter with a soldier who intervened during a tour of solidarity activists that were being guided around Hebron on 11 June”.

Describing the incident, the report writes “The soldier initially engaged with the participants on the tour, but after he had scanned the activist leading the tour’s face on his phone, the soldier detained them, bound them with plastic handcuffs, took them into an abandoned house and threatened to kill them”.

Israel has a similarly dystopian AI system for Palestinians in Gaza called “Lavender”.

Revealed by the Israeli magazine 972, the magazine wrote that “Lavender has played a central role in the unprecedented bombing of Palestinians, especially during the early stages of the war”.

The magazine reported that the system automatically created a “kill list” of Palestinians that the IDF accused of being affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, writing “Normally, the Lavender system is designed to mark all suspected operatives in the military wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), including low-ranking ones, as potential bombing targets.”

The outlet reported that the IDF bombed all targets that the AI claimed were affiliated with the group, without even checking if it was accurate. As the outlet wrote, “During the early stages of the war, the army gave sweeping approval for officers to adopt Lavender’s kill lists, with no requirement to thoroughly check why the machine made those choices or to examine the raw intelligence data on which they were based”.

The outlet also reported that the AI software was used to help the IDF target Palestinian civilians intentionally. As the outlet reported, “Additional automated systems, including one called ‘Where’s Daddy?’ also revealed here for the first time, were used specifically to track the targeted individuals and carry out bombings when they had entered their family’s residences”.

Far from only targeting people they claimed are affiliated with resistance militias, the IDF has also compiled kill lists of journalists reporting on the genocide in Gaza.

One of the journalists listed on their most recent kill list, Hossam Shabat, was targeted and “assassinated by AI-powered weaponry”, as his family revealed after his murder.

As journalist Antony Leowenstein noted in Middle East Eye, “Israel’s military-industrial complex views its occupation as a vital testing ground for the latest forms of killing and surveillance”.

As he wrote, “Palestinians are guinea pigs - but this ideology and work doesn’t stay in Palestine. Silicon Valley has taken note, and the new Trump era is heralding an ever-tighter alliance among big tech, Israel, and the defence sector. There’s money to be made, as AI currently operates in a regulation-free zone globally”.

The fact that the Trump administration has just partnered with a surveillance firm closely connected to Israel to gather mass data on Americans just makes this observation all the more prophetic.

A Terrifying Development.

While the crackdown on pro-Palestine speech was bad before, it is about to get a whole lot worse.

Israel will be more than happy to use the same Orwellian techniques used on Palestinians to crack down on American opposition to funding Israel, and Palantir, along with the Trump administration, will be more than happy to help them by collecting a database on anyone who has even uttered a peep that was critical of Zionism.

While before the Trump administration relied on Zionist groups like Betar USA or Canary Mission to create databases on people critical of Israel, they are about to have a giant database on the entire country, making a crackdown on Palestinian speech far easier.

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