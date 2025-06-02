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Al Gonzalez's avatar
Al Gonzalez
Jun 2, 2025

Imagine the borough of Manhattan having enemies in a region like Gaza. They attack is and retreat to the west side. War breaks out. Here’s the exception: no one is allowed to leave, rendering them vulnerable as some civilians hold hostages. In Ukraine over a million civilians have left. In Gaza no one is allowed to leave because all Hamas cares about is a high body count for propaganda. So in modern warfare the Israelis use software in order to actually be humane. What did the U.S. do during WWII? We carpet bombed areas in Germany leveling factories, railroads and all sorts of defense related infrastructure. Dumb bombs back then killed many civilians but let’s face it war is hell and if you don’t like it then don’t start shit especially when they violate all norms of warfare in violation of Geneva Convention rules. The fact that Israel is using modern software shows that they are trying to prosecute an impossible war in the most careful manner given the horrendous obstacles they face. Most enemies would have surrendered and given up the hostages by now. But not Hamas.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
Jun 2, 2025

Of course they will. Zionist Racist Psychopaths!

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