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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Jun 1, 2025

We should also take note that Peter Thiel:

A. Is NOT a ketamine-addicted ADD toddler, unlike Elmo Musk, but is generally organized, focused and on point;

B. Has a vindictive temper, per the Gawker lawsuit.

We know that Trump playing with this could be problematic.

The reverse side, Thiel extracting yet more data from the government for his own private, perverse ends, could be even more problematic

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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
Jun 1, 2025

I remember Poindexter's plan, which eventually turned the NSA into a vast Hoover of private data. As an aside, it also required the immense computing resources of a modern data center. These hog energy and water to perform, and I always thought this data collection was a silly way to consume resources while collecting unusable data.

Then I learned how Palantir software assisted Zionist Israel in murdering Palestinians. Of course, there are (were) only about two million Palestinians, but granted the resources, a Palantir-assisted state could do the same for Americans, as in the end, murder is the surest means to neutralize dissidents.

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