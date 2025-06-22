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Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
Jun 22, 2025

I am soooo sick of Israeli/Mossad Hasbara and US government/CIA lies and cover-ups. I'm just an average 66 y.o. Canadian that lived in Europe for 27 years and it drives me nuts that all Westeners haven't seen through this garbage.

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Max
Jun 22, 2025

It’s not that complicated. Three years to build, weaponize, and test a modernized nuclear weapon to put on a ballistic missile. Weeks to build a functional nuclear weapon. There is no civilian use for the levels of enrichment Iran has achieved.

Calling that manufactured consent is bizarre. Nobody in the region wants Iran to have a Nuke. There is more to geo-politics than Israel bad, Jews control the government. It’s the same tropes that killed millions. May kill millions again.

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