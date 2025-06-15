Written By: Justin K.P.

As I would hope everyone knows by now, after running on an anti-interventionist platform, Donald Trump enacted a neo-con Israel-first foreign policy.

Most recently, as I detailed in my last article, by backing Israel in carrying out a regime change war in Iran, the neo-cons and Benjamin Netanyahu’s final and most desired war.

No surprise that most of the neocon hawks in the Trump administration- Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, for example- support this policy, but what is alarming is that his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, used to regularly call out the regime change plan in Iran, even signaling out Trump and Netanyahu for pushing it.

In this article, I will detail Tulsi Gabbard’s history of calling out the exact policy she currently oversees.

Portrait Of A Sellout.

As director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard is currently overseeing her boss’s policy of backing the genocidal psychopath Netanyahu as he carries out a regime change bombing campaign in Iran.

But the Tulsi Gabbard of 2019 and 2020- at least the one she portrayed herself as in public- would have some choice words for the Tulsi Gabbard of today.

“War with Iran would make the Iraq War look like a cakewalk”, Tulsi Gabbard tweeted in 2019, where she posted a clip of herself on Fox News saying, “the devastation of the cost (of a war with Iran) would be far greater than anything we've ever experienced before”.

Again in 2019, Gabbard tweeted, “Trump promised to get the US out of ‘stupid wars.’ But now he and John Bolton are on the brink of launching us into a very stupid and costly war with Iran. Join me in sending a strong message to President Trump: The US must NOT go to war with Iran.”

In another 2019 tweet, when she was running for president as a progressive anti-imperialist, she wrote, “The ratcheting up of retaliatory actions between the US and Iran will lead to a war that will be devastating to the people of both countries. As president, I will re-enter the Iran Nuclear Agreement and end the sanctions against Iran to move us back from the precipice of war.”

She even called out Benjamin Netanyahu for pushing for a war with Iran in 2019, tweeting, “Trump says he doesn't want war with Iran, but that's exactly what he wants, because that's exactly what Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu, al-Qaeda, Bolton, Haley, and other NeoCons/NeoLibs want. That’s what he put first--not America.”

Again in 2019, she tweeted that Trump was ramping up tensions with Iran “just to please Netanyahu,” writing, “Trump's shortsighted foreign policy is bringing us to the brink of war with Iran and allowing Iran to accelerate its nuclear program—just to please Saudis and Netanyahu. This is not America first.”

She even created a petition in opposition to a war with Iran, correctly calling out Trump’s Israeli-driven pro-war policies towards Iran, including the fact that he “tore up the Iran nuclear agreement, escalated crippling sanctions, designated Iranian military as terrorists and sent more troops to the region”.

She even called out Netanyahu (and Saudi Arabia) for trying to drag the United States into a war with Iran, writing “Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia want to drag the United States into war with Iran, and Trump is submitting to their wishes. The cost in money and lives will be catastrophic”.

Above: Tulsi Gabbard opposes the war she is now overseeing in 2019.

In 2020, Gabbard continued her opposition to war with Iran.

Some of her 2020 tweets included her saying

Trump’s war with Iran is undermining our national security and putting all Americans in greater danger. Iran is closer now to a nuclear weapon than ever before. And it’s opening the door to the resurgence of ISIS/al-Qaeda. We need to get out of Iraq and Syria now. That is the only way that we're going to prevent ourselves from being dragged into this quagmire, deeper and deeper into a war with Iran “We do not seek regime change” Trump declares as he escalates his regime change war against Iran. Neocons like Graham/Bolton are cheering. To all who voted for Trump because of his anti war rhetoric, it’s time to realize he lied to you. Stand with me against Trump’s Iran War! #TrumpsWar No War With Iran.

She evenco-sponsored the No War with Iran Act, and even sold t-shirts on her website that sported the slogan “no war with Iran”.

Above: Tulsi Gabbard selling t-shirts opposing the war she is now overseeing as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard even made opposing war with Iran a top issue of hers at the 2019 democratic primary debate, saying, “This president (Trump) and his chicken hawk cabinet have led us to the brink of war with Iran … The American people need to understand that this war with Iran would be far more devastating, far more costly than anything we saw in Iraq; it would take many more lives, it would exacerbate the refugee crisis, and it wouldn’t just be contained to Iran; this would turn into a regional war. This is why it’s so important that every single American stand up and say ‘no war with Iran’”

On Tucker Carlson’s show, Gabbard said that a “regime change war with Iran” would “undermine our national security, strengthen terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda, and would cost U.S. taxpayers trillions of dollars, forget about rebuilding a crumbling infrastructure, forget about the resources we need for things like healthcare, education and affordable housing, we wouldn't have those resources because this would go towards an extremely devastating costly war with Iran”.

She even did a public event in 2020 with the former congressman Dennis Kucinich and the journalist Stephen Kinzer, entirely centred around stopping a regime change war on Iran.

In another interview with Tucker Carlson in 2019, after the democratic debate, Gabbard said,

(sanctions on Iran) are leading us closer and closer to war with Iran, escalating these crippling sanctions, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, designating Iran’s military as a terrorist organization, and continuing to deploy more and more U.S. troops, the neocons in the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia and Netanyahu have created a situation where it's gonna be very difficult for president Trump to avoid a war with Iran, they have built all the building blocks, lit the fuse and it’s gonna be up to Donald Trump and his leadership weather or not he is going to cut that fuse and say ‘hey we need to get back on track and put the interests of the American people and our country first and avoid a war with Iran’, get back into the Iran nuclear agreement.

In a 2019 interview with George Stephanopoulos, Gabbard said, “ Trump says he doesn’t want it (a war with Iran), but the actions of him and his administration, people like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, tell us a very different story. They are setting the stage for a war with Iran that would prove to be far more costly, far more devastating, and dangerous than anything that we saw in the Iraq war, a war that I served in a medical unit where every single day I saw firsthand the high human cost of war.”

When Stephanopoulos asked Gabbard about the Trump/Netanyahu-generated claim that “Iran may be looking to strike U.S. interests”, Gabbard said “I think what we’re seeing, unfortunately, is what looks a lot like people in the Trump administration trying to create a pretext or an excuse for us to go to war against Iran, a war that would actually undermine our national security, cost us countless American lives, cost civilian lives across the region, exacerbate the refugee crisis in Europe, and it would actually make us less safe by strengthening terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda.”

Supporting What She Knows Is Wrong.

The saddest thing about Tulsi Gabbard is that she knows full well that Trump and Netanyahu have been pushing for a regime change war in Iran, that they escalated with Iran for years, and that this war will lead to a regional conflict and more destabilization.

Despite this, she is now taking part in the regime change policy she once made a serious effort to oppose, even though she knows how disastrous the consequences will be.

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