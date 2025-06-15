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George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
Jun 15, 2025

Like all who lack moral integrity and conscience, Gabbard is a sociopath. She's shown she'll do anything for power and sell whatever humanity she has to attain it. Gabbard has shown her true self - not the person who supposedly fought for peace but the obsequious war monger and facilitator of murder the US now has.

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dennis hanna's avatar
dennis hanna
Jun 15, 2025

Thank you for your research and reasoning, which makes your words understandable and persuasive.

dennis hanna

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