Written By: Justin K.P.

Benjamin Netanyahu has finally gone forward with his long-term goal of going to war with Iran.

Yesterday, Netanyahu offensively ordered strikes on Iran, which included “Senior Iranian regime officials. Nuclear scientists. The uranium enrichment facility in Natanz and surface-to-air missile systems in Tehran.”

In response, Iran has struck Israeli military targets in Tel Aviv.

This war of aggression from Israel has been launched with support from the Trump administration.

Axios reported that “Israel killed much of Iran's military leadership, targeted its top nuclear scientists for assassination, and is actively bombing the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities and ballistic missile sites.”

According to the Axios report, Trump pretended to oppose an Israeli strike on Iran in public to give them a strategic advantage. The report wrote, “Since last night, Israeli officials have been spreading the word that Trump was completely on board, and only publicly opposed the attack as a ‘smokescreen’ to increase the odds of success”.

A separate Axios report wrote, “Two Israeli officials claimed to Axios that Trump and his aides were only pretending to oppose an Israeli attack in public — and didn't express opposition in private. ‘We had a clear U.S. green light,’ one claimed. The goal, they say, was to convince Iran that no attack was imminent and make sure Iranians on Israel's target list wouldn't move to new locations. Netanyahu's aides even briefed Israeli reporters that Trump had tried to put the brakes on an Israeli strike in a call on Monday, when in reality the call dealt with coordination ahead of the attack, Israeli officials now say”.

Israel’s official reason for launching a war with Iran -to prevent them from acquiring a Nuclear weapon- makes little sense.

For one, there is zero evidence that Iran actually had any plans to build any nuclear weapons.

Before leaving office, Joe Biden’s CIA director, William Burns, came out publicly to say “we do not see evidence today that the supreme leader (of Iran) has reversed the decision that he took at the end of 2003 to suspend the weaponization program”.

Trump’s director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has said the same thing, stating publicly in March that “the intelligence community continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003”.

Israel continues to have a Nuclear monopoly in the Middle East. As legendary journalist Seymour Hersh uncovered :

Late in 1958, during a Middle East crisis, an American U-2 reconnaissance plane snapped a series of fateful photographs over a quiet corner of the Negev desert in southern Israel. Analyzed by experts back in Washington, the pictures showed the first telltale signs of what would be the Israeli nuclear reactor and weapons center at Dimona. Between those first U-2 sightings of 1958 and a near countdown to atomic attack during the Persian Gulf War, Israel furtively became a thermonuclear power, its missiles and bombers targeted on the Soviet Union as well as on Arab states in a 6,000-mile radius, its hair-trigger arsenal aided, condoned and willfully ignored by a long succession of U.S. administrations.

Hersh also uncovered Israel’s plan to use its nuclear arsenal if it felt threatened, called “the Samson option”. As the LA Times reporting about his book on the subject, wrote:

Almost from the beginning, as Hersh chillingly documents, Israel’s nuclear strategy would be predicated on a deliberate threat and provocation of planetary Armageddon. In extremis, faced with the prospect of defeat and presumed extermination by the Arabs, the Israelis would launch on the Soviets and every other adversary within reach, igniting general nuclear war. With biblical aptness, the warheads and bombs would be called ‘Temple’ weapons, the policy ‘The Samson Option’.

Israel even considered using the “Samson option” during the 1967 war to prevent defeat.

As the New York Times reported :

On the eve of the Arab-Israeli war, Israeli officials raced to assemble an atomic device and developed a plan to detonate it atop a mountain in the Sinai Peninsula as a warning to Egyptian and other Arab forces, according to an interview with a key organizer of the effort that will be published Monday. The secret contingency plan, called a ‘doomsday operation’ by Itzhak Yaakov, the retired brigadier general who described it in the interview, would have been invoked if Israel feared it was going to lose the 1967 conflict. The demonstration blast, Israeli officials believed, would intimidate Egypt and surrounding Arab states — Syria, Iraq and Jordan — into backing off. Israel won the war so quickly that the atomic device was never moved to Sinai. But Mr. Yaakov’s account, which sheds new light on a clash that shaped the contours of the modern Middle East conflict, reveals Israel’s early consideration of how it might use its nuclear arsenal to preserve itself. If the Israeli leadership had detonated the atomic device, it would have been the first nuclear explosion used for military purposes since the United States’ attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki 22 years earlier.

The New York Times went on to write:

According to Mr. Yaakov, the Israeli plan was code-named Shimshon, or Samson, after the biblical hero of immense strength. Israel’s nuclear deterrence strategy has long been called the ‘Samson option’ because Samson brought down the roof of a Philistine temple, killing his enemies and himself. Mr. Yaakov said he feared that if Israel, as a last resort, went ahead with the demonstration nuclear blast in Egyptian territory, it could have killed him and his commando team.

The American-Israeli movie producer Arnon Milchan has even admitted to working with Israeli intelligence to smuggle equipment out of the United States to aid Israel’s nuclear program.

The truth is, Netanyahu’s goal in Iran is the same goal he has had in Iraq, Syria, and Libya: regime change.

In a speech supposedly to the “people of Iran,” Netanyahu openly stated that his operation, code-named “Operation Rising Lion,” was intended to weaken Iran and pave the way for regime change.

Since 1996, Israel’s goal has been to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state.

In a leaked video, Benjamin Netanyahu bragged about sabotaging the Oslo Accords during his first term as Prime Minister from 1996-1999 and thus preventing a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

When Israel officially “left” Gaza in 2005, the senior Israeli advisor to then prime minister Ariel Sharon, Dov Weisglass, bragged that “The disengagement is actually formaldehyde. It supplies the amount of formaldehyde that is necessary, so there will not be a political process with the Palestinians, by freezing the political process, you prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state”.

As the recent documentary The Bibi Files exposed, Netanyahu propped up Hamas prior to October 7th to keep them divided from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and prevent a unified Palestinian state.

As the former member of the Israeli Knesset, Sami Abu Shehadeh, explained, “Netanyahu, who is against peace and who is against having a Palestinian state, dealt with Hamas for a long time as a strategic friend. It was important for him to keep Gaza under the control of Hamas and keep the West Bank under the control of Fatah, and prevent them from becoming united in any way. In order to do so, Netanyahu helped Hamas to survive.”

Part of this strategy, dubbed a clean break, also included overthrowing every government in the region that supported Palestinian resistance groups.

The official strategy, written by American Israel lobbyists and sent to Netanyahu in 1996 called to abandon the Oslo Accords and “remove Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq” and “weakening, containing, and even rolling back Syria”.

The U.S. General Wesley Clark revealed that the countries on the Israeli/U.S. hit list eventually became “Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran”.

Benjamin Netanyahu pushed heavily for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, repeating the WMD deception used to justify it in the Wall Street Journal and even in a 2002 testimony to congress.

While Netanyahu was not in power when he pushed for Iraq, Israeli intelligence certainly played a large role as well.

The political scientists John Mershimer and Stephen Walt wrote that “Pressure from Israel and the Lobby was not the only factor behind the decision to attack Iraq in March 2003, but it was critical”.

They noted that “Israeli intelligence officials had given Washington a variety of alarming reports about Iraq’s WMD programmes. As one retired Israeli general later put it, ‘Israeli intelligence was a full partner to the picture presented by American and British intelligence regarding Iraq’s non-conventional capabilities.’”

They also wrote that “Barry Jacobs of the American Jewish Committee acknowledged that the belief that Israel and the neo-conservatives had conspired to get the US into a war in Iraq was ‘pervasive’ in the intelligence community.”

Israel’s motive for pushing for the war in Iraq was clear. As Al Jazeera noted “Former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein remains a heroic figure in much of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, whose residents remember him as a rare example of an Arab leader who was prepared to challenge both the United States and Israel”.

Meanwhile, Mearshimer and Walt noted that Saddam's U.S.-backed opposition leader, Ahmed Chalabi, “had pledged to foster good relations with Israel once he gained power”.

In the same 2002 testimony when questioned by Congressman Dennis Kusinich if there were any other “nations that you would recommend American launch preemptive attack upon” Netanyahu said “the answer is categorically yes, Iran is also outpacing Iraq in the development of ballistic missiles, a third nation by the way is Libya as well”.

In 2011, when the United States and other NATO nations turned Libya into a failed state by overthrowing Muammar Gaddafi, Netanyahu strongly supported the operation, thinking it would spill over into Iran.

Haaretz reported at the time that Netanyahu “said the world needs to send a message to the people of Libya that they have support in their struggle against ruler Muammar Gadhafi - a message that would be heard in Iran” and wrote “Netanyahu said an aggressive response against Gadhafi will send a clear message of encouragement and hope to the Iranian people that nobody has forgotten them, adding that those same steps must be directed at Iran”.

Netanyahu also helped push for regime change in Syria.

In 2012, then advisor to the secretary of state, Jake Sullivan, wrote in an email:

One particular source states that the British and French Intelligence services believe that their Israeli counterparts are convinced that there is a positive side to the civil war in Syria; if the Assad regime topples, Iran would lose its only ally in the Middle East and would be isolated. At the same time, the fall of the House of Assad could well ignite a sectarian war between the Shiites and the majority Sunnis of the region drawing in Iran, which, in the view of Israeli commanders, would not be a bad thing for Israel and its Western allies. In the opinion of this individual, such a scenario would distract and might obstruct Iran from its nuclear activities for a good deal of time. In addition, certain senior Israeli intelligence analysts believe that this turn of events may even prove to be a factor in the eventual fall of the current government of Iran.

The professor Jeffery Sachs recently said at a conference in Turkey that the American regime change operation in Syria came from “a desire from within the Israeli government that stretches back over 25 years, Netanyahu’s idea is to make the Middle East in Israel's image and overthrow every government that opposes Israel”.

He noted that he witnessed this first hand at the UN when he worked with the former Arab League-UN envoy to Syria, Kofi Annan, saying:

Kofi Annan, arranged a peace in Syria, you know why it didn’t happen? Because all the parties agreed to peace except one. The United States of America. The United States said there will be no peace unless Basahr al Assad goes on the first day. The United States said Assad must go on the first day of any agreement or we block it. And so Kofi Annan stepped down from his position after negotiating his peace arrangement, and we have had 500,000 people dead since then.

As journalist and author, Max Blumenthal wrote in his book, “The Management of Savagery,” Israel even worked with ISIS in Syria. As Blumenthal noted:

At the Likud Party-linked Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, its director, Efraim Inbar, promoted the Islamic State in Syria as a boon to Israel’s strategic deterrence. In an op-ed entitled ‘The Destruction of Islamic State Is a Strategic Mistake,’ Inbar argued, ‘The West should seek the further weakening of Islamic State, but not its destruction.’ Instead, he insisted, it should exploit ISIS as a ‘useful tool’ in the fight against Israel’s true enemy, Iran and its proxy, Hezbollah, which operates on Israeli frontiers from southern Lebanon. ‘A weak IS is, counterintuitively, preferable to a destroyed IS,’ Inbar concluded. Inbar went on to argue for prolonging the conflict in Syria for as long as possible on the grounds that extended sectarian bloodshed would produce ‘positive change.’

Blumenthal went on to note:

While Israeli military honchos took satisfaction from the bloodshed of Syria’s civil war, ISIS commanders tiptoed around the Israeli military. During a public forum in Israel, the ever-candid former minister of defense, Ya’alon, revealed that an ISIS cell operating alongside the rebels in southern Syria had accidentally launched a mortar into Israeli-controlled territory. ‘On most occasions, firing comes from regions under the control of the regime,’ Ya’alon commented. ‘But once the firing came from ISIS positions—and it immediately apologized.’ Pushed by Israeli media to clarify his statement about ISIS formally apologizing to Israel—an open admission of an Israeli backchannel to the jihadists—Ya’alon refused further comment.

Through all these operations, Netanyahu and Israel have been able to remove all neighboring governments that supported Palestinian or Lebanese resistance factions.

Saddam Hussein supported Palestinian resistance groups, Gaddafi supported the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Bashar Al Assad in Syria was a close ally of Hezbollah and Iran.

Now that Israel is openly plotting to ethnically cleanse Gaza and the West Bank, the only government in its way is Iran.

Netanyahu has for a long time tried to provoke an American war with Iran, giving a speech to Congress in 2015 in an attempt to stop the Iran deal and again pushing for war with Iran in his 2024 speech to Congress.

In going to war with Iran, Netanyahu is attempting to take out the final government in the region that opposes Israeli expansion.

With Iran out of the way, he will be emboldened to carry out the far-right expansionist greater Israel project, ethnically cleansing and taking over Gaza and the West Bank, and expanding further into Syria and South Lebanon.

The U.S/Israeli war with Iran is just the final step in a plan that's long been in place.

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