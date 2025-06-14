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Pithy Pragmatist's avatar
Pithy Pragmatist
Jun 14, 2025Edited

It’s hard to recall a more dishonest and gaslighting article I’ve read all year than this one. Anyone with a modicum of historical knowledge knows that not only did Iran declare war on Israel (“the little Satan”) and the U.S. (“the Great Satan”) in 1979, but the have been sponsoring terrorism, cyberattacks, political and journalist assassinations, and anything else to destabilize both the West and Arab countries in the Middle East ever since.

Ask yourself why there have been precisely zero protests or emergency meetings against Israel from either any Iranians living abroad or any Arab country?

Because unlike the twat that wrote this article, these folks understand the Iranian regime and just how evil it is.

Israel is doing the world a favor - one that our feckless western leaders should have done years ago.

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Etz Zayit's avatar
Etz Zayit
Jun 14, 2025

This war is not a coincidence or a reaction to sudden threats – it’s the calculated result of decades of strategic planning. “Greater Israel” is not some conspiracy, but an explicit goal echoed by key figures in Israeli politics for generations. Gaza was never the endgame; Iran always was.

What we’re seeing now is the final stage of a long-standing agenda. Netanyahu and his government are pushing this escalation because they know: if they don’t act now, the window for achieving their objectives may close forever. The West has ignored these ambitions for years, but the facts are public: Israel’s expansionist policies, the normalization of pre-emptive strikes, and the shifting of all red lines.

This is not about defense – it’s about completing a project that’s been in motion for decades. And the consequences will be catastrophic for the entire region.

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