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Linda MacDonald's avatar
Linda MacDonald
Jan 31, 2025

I also was surprised by the questions about Snowden and was impressed by Gabbard response regarding giving potential whistleblowers an avenue for sharing concerns that were not available to him.

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SocraticGadfly
Jan 31, 2025

Beyond the stupidities, nobody was going to ask her about Gaza ...

Or, related, her Zionist ties to John Hagee.

Or her Islamophobia. (Sort of related, at a minimum.)

Or her RSS ties, related to that.

Or, the new news — the pyramid scheme allegedly run by people connected to the Chris Butler cult, which she tried to whitewash back in 2017.

All of these, in addition to her lack of experience and her bromances for authoritarians, all good reasons to reject her as DNI.

https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2016/03/sandernistas-tulsi-gabbard-bigotry.html

Also, remember that a Congresscritter who voted for Moar Nukes is NOT NOT NOT a "peace candidate" https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2019/09/no-tulsi-gabbard-is-not-peace-candidate.html

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