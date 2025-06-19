Written By: Justin K.P.

There is no disputing it anymore, Donald Trump is a neocon, running a neocon administration, the reincarnation of George W. Bush.

He is finishing off the joint neo-conservative/Israeli Likud party plan to “reshape the Middle East” and create a greater Israel, while cracking down on domestic anti-war dissent and expanding the domestic surveillance state.

Much of his base, however, supported him based on the belief that he would take on the deep state and end endless wars.

This, however, was a strategic deception to sheepdog the anti-establishment right back into a still neo-conservative Republican Party.

In this article, I will expose this deception, not as an attack on those who believed it, but as an important lesson for the future, in hopes that all will be more vigilant when believing the rhetoric over reality in any political movement.

First President to Start No New Wars?

One of the slogans Trump would often trot out was his claim that “I was the first president in modern times to start no new wars.”

This repeated claim gave the impression that Trump was actually opposed to neo-cons and that he acted as a peacenik in the first term from 2016-2020.

This false impression came more from the idea that the media in that era focused more on the fake claim that the Russian government swung the 2016 election, and that Trump was its puppet, than on what his actual policies were on foreign affairs.

Many were not aware that Trump’s policies were actually a neocon’s wet dream.

Trump bombed the Syrian government twice and even wanted to intervene in Syria for a regime change operation.

In 2019, he approved starvation sanctions on Syria, designed to keep the population in misery in hopes it would lead to regime change, which played a large role in the Syrian regime change of 2024.

Trump not only continued to back Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen, which killed 377,000 people, including 85,000 children, but also actively vetoed a bill that would have ended American support for the genocidal war.

Trump increased drone strikes in the Middle East and dropped the Mother of All Bombs on Afghanistan, which the New Yorker said could be “compared to a small nuclear weapon”.

He even tried a more covert attempt at regime change in Iran in coordination with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump fulfilled Netanyahu’s wish and pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, and placed starvation sanctions on Iran.

His secretary of state, Mike Pompeo who was connected to the Christian Zionist end-times death cult, which wants a war with Iran in the hopes that it will bring about the biblical rapture, bragged that because of the Iran sanctions “Things are much worse for the Iranian people, and we are convinced that will lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime.”

Trump also continued the CIA’s policy of regime change in South and Central America, placing starvation sanctions on Venezuela that caused 40,000 excess deaths, backing a coup against the country's president, Nicolás Maduro, along with backing a coup against Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua in 2018 and another one against Evo Morales in Bolivia in 2019.

Trump also often claimed that the proxy war in Ukraine and genocide in Gaza would never have happened under his watch, but this claim again ignored the fact that his policies laid the groundwork for the wars to happen.

In Ukraine, Trump went even further than Obama, who had previously backed a coup against the country’s democratically elected government, but refused to send lethal arms to the coup government when a civil war broke out between pro-Russia and pro-West Ukrainians in the Donbas region as a result of the coup.

Trump, however, did approve lethal arms sales to Ukraine’s Western puppet government, once in 2017 and again in 2019.

Aside from this policy, which inflamed the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, he helped block a peace deal that would have ended the conflict, and likely prevented the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022.

As Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko noted in his recent book , in 2019, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State David Hale met with Volodymyr Zelensky when he was running for president, and told him to “sabotage the Minsk agreements”, a peace deal that would have ended the fighting in the Donbass.

Furthermore, when Zelensky was elected president, he was threatened by U.S.-backed Neo Nazis in the Ukrainian military to not end the Donbas war, and Trump sided with the far-right militants over Ukraine’s elected president.

Trump also pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Cold War-era treaty with Russia, something the country even cited at the UN to justify the invasion of Ukraine.

Similarly, in Gaza, his policies played a large role in leading to the Hamas breakout of the Gaza concentration camp on Ocotber 7th, of 2023, used to justify the genocide in Gaza.

When Palestinian resistance groups organized a peaceful March in Gaza in 2018 against the genocidal blockade put in place by Israel, called the “great march of return and breaking of the siege,” Trump supported an Israeli massacre against peaceful protestors, which killed hundreds and permanently injured thousands.

As writer Nathan J. Robinson noted, this “was important in convincing many Palestinians that nonviolent resistance was simply suicidal”.

Furthermore, Trump’s fake “peace deal” in 2020, dubbed the Abraham Accords, is arguably the most important piece of policy that led to October 7th and the ensuing genocide in Gaza.

The deal negotiated through Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has connections to the Israeli Likud Party and Gulf States, allowed Israel to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

As the New Yorker’s editor, David Remnick, wrote, “The Trump Administration, led by Jared Kushner, helped draft the Abraham Accords, which aimed to normalize relations between Israel and the Sunni-ruled states”. Which had the intended effect of “sidelining the Palestinians yet again”.

As journalist Jeremy Scahill explained, “The Abraham Accords, launched under President Donald Trump, effectively excised the issue of Palestinian self-determination as a condition for normalization, a major victory for Israel”.

As Mother Jones put it the deal “essentially kicked the Palestinians and their grievances (the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, its apartheid policies, and its blockade of Gaza, which turned the strip, according to Human Rights Watch, into an ‘open-air prison’) to the curb”.

The deal, which was on its way to bringing in Saudi Arabia, was used by Netanyahu before October 7th to call for the annexation of Gaza and the West Bank and as the lynchpin of his “greater Israel project”.

As journalist Jeremy Scahill reported, weeks before October 7th, Netanyahu at the UN was “brandishing a map of what he promised could be the ‘New Middle East.’ It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased.”

Basem Naim, a high-ranking Hamas official, said, “If Saudi Arabia signed, it means the whole region, when it comes to the Palestinian question, will collapse. It is not a plan. It is not a peace process. It is an integration of Israel in the newly created Middle East”.

The claim -often taken at face value- that Trump did not “start any new wars” ignores the fact that he ramped up Washington’s economic and military wars on Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Russia, and Palestine along with the fact that his neo-con approved policies set the stage for the U.S. backed proxy war in Ukraine, genocide in Gaza and now the Israeli/U.S. war on Iran.

A Paid For Controlled Opposition.

The conventional wisdom, in 2024, was that the neocons had entirely migrated over to the democratic party.

There was certainly some truth to this, with top neo-cons such as Robert Kagan, Victoria Nuland, Bill Kristol, David Frum, Max Boot and even Liz and Dick Cheney moving over to the Democratic Party.

But the problem with this was that Trump was just bankrolled by a different set of neo-cons, namely Miriam Addelson and a who’s who of war profiteering tech oligarchs.

Miriam Addelson, a core member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s close inner circle, pledged 100 million dollars to Trump’s campaign, ensuring that he would be in the pocket of Bibi while president.

Benjamin Netanyahu has always functioned as the neocon’s neocon, whose entire political career has been based around the idea of preventing a Palestinian state and going to war with every country in the region that would get in the way of Israeli and American imperial demands.

Since he came to power in 1996, his entire agenda has been shaped by neocons in America.

A document led by Richard Perle, George W. Bush’s foreign policy advisor, titled “A Clean Break, A New Strategy for Securing the Realm” called for Netanyahu to abandon the Oslo Accords, overthrow Saddam Hussein in Iraq, and weaken and roll back Syria.

Since this document was sent, Netanyahu and the Israeli government have deployed every dirty trick in the book to prevent a Palestinian state, including by sabotaging the Oslo Accords, placing a starvation blockade on Gaza, forcing the failure of peace negotiations to continue said blockade, and even by funneling money to Hamas through Qatar to keep Hamas and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank divided.

Netanyahu and Israeli intelligence have also helped sell every neocon war in the Middle East, repeating the WMD deception and calling for a war in Iraq in Congress in 2002, working with American and British intelligence to cook up said deception, cheering for the 2011 war in Libya, pushing for and taking part in the dirty war in Syria and repeatedly pushing for an American war with Iran.

Along with Miriam Addelosn, Trump 2024 was bankrolled by a number of fake anti-establishment tech oligarchs.

When Trump picked JD Vance as Vice President, he was hailed as an antidote to the neocons.

What almost the entire media ignored, save for the prophetic investigative journalist Whitney Webb, was that Vance’s entire political career had been bankrolled by Peter Thiel, who shaped his political image.

While Thiel describes himself as a “Libertarian,” his company, Palantir, helped shape the neo-con surveillance state and has profited off the wars in Afghanistan and Ukraine and the genocide in Gaza.

Thiel, along with his partner Alex Karp, met with the Neocons John Poindexter and Richard Perle in 2003 because they believed Palantir could be a way to privatize their Orwellian concept of “Total Information Awareness”, which would allow the government to have a mass database on every American.

Shortly after this meeting, Palantir received 2 million dollars from the CIA’s venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel.

Palantir, which uses AI to gather a massive database, was first adopted by the CIA and later adopted by “the U.S. Defense Dept., CIA, FBI, Army, Marines, Air Force, and the police departments of New York and Los Angeles” and gave the agencies the Total Information Awareness powers they always wanted.

Panaltir has also functioned as a major war profiteer, profiting on the war in Afghanistan by selling its technology to the American military, using the Ukraine war to test and showcase its military technology, selling its technology to the IDF while it slaughters civilians in Gaza and cheering on a new cold war with China to sell technology to countries surrounding China and to beef up America’s military budget with Palantir technology in order to “‘scare the crap out of your enemy” and make Chinese president Xi Jinping “scared of our military”.

While Trump’s Vance pick was celebrated as an own on neocons and the deep state, he was actually bankrolled and created by an architect of the surveillance state and a major military contractor.

Along with Addelson and Thiel, Elon Musk was a major sponsor of Trump’s 2024 campaign, spending $290 million to get him elected.

While playing himself up as an anti-establishment figure daily on Twitter after buying the platform and renaming it to X, Musk also functioned as a part of the military-industrial complex.

As Vice put it “the U.S. military and Elon Musk are now hopelessly intertwined. The Pentagon has become enraptured with Musk and the Silicon Valley ethos and awarded contracts to SpaceX in the millions.”

The outlet noted:

The connection between Musk and the military goes back more than a decade. Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and got to work putting rockets into space. He started the company because the Russian rocket company, Kosmotras, was too difficult to deal with. Musk traveled to Moscow in 2001 to establish a relationship and start buying rockets to fuel his budding ambitions for space travel. The meeting didn’t go well and Musk decided he could build the rockets himself. SpaceX was born. Musk’s idea was revolutionary: make reusable rockets. Government money flooded in. In 2004, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)—the Pentagon’s mad scientists—and the U.S. Air Force gave the company an $8 million contract.

The outlet noted “Elon Musk makes a lot of money selling goods and services to the U.S. military.”

Many often forget that Elon Musk’s Starlink played a large role in the proxy war in Ukraine.

As Politico magazine wrote in 2022, “every time Oleksiy (a Ukrainian military commander) and his fellow artillerymen hit a Russian target, they have one person to thank: Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.”

As Politico noted, “The Ukrainian troops who held out in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol were able to maintain contact with their commanders and even Zelenskyy — and conduct live video interviews with journalists — because they had a (Elon Musk’s) Starlink system in the besieged factory.”

The magazine went on to write “All told, Starlink — and Ukraine’s use of the satellite network, both for its military and civilians — has thwarted Russia’s efforts to cut the Eastern European country off from the outside world, giving Kyiv a much-needed victory against Moscow in a conflict that shows no sign of ending.”

Elon Musk is also so connected to Benjamin Netanyahu that he sat next to his wife during his lie-filled, bloodthirsty speech to Congress in July of 2024 has used his Starlink satellite technology to allow Israel to turn internet access on and off in Gaza.

The Neo-Cons, Neo-Con

Now that Trump is in power, there is no arguing against the fact that he is the exact neocon many of his supporters thought he would fight against.

He has effectively tore up the First Amendment at the behest of Israel, deporting college students for protesting the genocide in Gaza in coordination with the far-right Zionist groups Canary Mission and Betar Worldwide.

He has expanded the neo-con surveillance state by tapping Palantir to create an even more extensive database on every American.

He is backing Israeli ethnic cleansing in Gaza and supporting Benjamin Netanyahu while he commits a modern-day holocaust, placing a starvation blockade on Gaza, arming ISIS-linked gangs to steal aid from starving Palestinians, and massacring them when they are able to reach aid sites.

He did a massive bombing campaign in Yemen, in coordination with Israel, because the country’s Houthi group was the last member of the resistance axis that posed a threat to Israel's genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Now he is backing Netanyahu as he does a regime change war in Iran, the final war in the neocons grand plan to reshape the Middle East, and will likely militarily intervene in Iran on Israel’s behalf.

The sad reality of American politics is that both parties want war, both parties are zionist, both parties want neo-liberal domestic policies, and both parties want domestic surveillance and an end to free speech.

As writer Sebs Solomon put it “Most mainstream and alternative public discourse (regarding the ethics around the cynical use of technological innovations) is rather rudimentary. It’s usually around a narrow dialectic that focuses on the larger than life ‘globalist liberal elite’ (represented Bill Gates, Sam Altman, Klaus Schwab, George Soros, and Mark Zuckerberg) facing off against the ‘based’ traditional-conservative (tradcon), libertarian technocrats (championed by characters like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, David Sacks, and Donald Trump). When, in reality, both sides are attempting to shift society toward a similar direction–using different routes to reach the same destination.”

This is exactly the fundamental truth of American politics, both the Democrats and Republicans represent two fighting factions of the American billionaire elite, fighting for the same things under a different banner.

In the public show of 2024, the Republican elites just put on a better show than the Democratic elites, pretending they would take on the “deep state” and provide a counterbalance to “neocons”, talking points that were popular with both Ron Paul’s libertarian base and Pat Buchanan's nationalist base.

Just as the Democratic party is often able to sheepdog Bernie Sanders supporting progressives into supporting corporatists like Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, Trump 2024 was able to sheepdog the Paul and Buchanan bases into what is amounting to be George W. Bush’s third term.

Critics will often claim this realistic view of politics is “blackpilled”, but it does not mean that something better could not be built, it just shows that those outside of the neo-liberal and neo-conservative status quo need to leave the two-party duopoly and build something better.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.