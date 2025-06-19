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Timothy Wallace's avatar
Timothy Wallace
Jun 19, 2025

Well, I guess the Democrats have a real chance to show that they aren’t a part of the death cult controlling Washington IF they had any balls. But they don’t.

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
Jun 19, 2025

💥

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