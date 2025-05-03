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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
May 4, 2025

Excellent breakdown, D. Everything about the Western MSM-est. liberal concept of "democracy" is a most oxymoronically neo-Goebbels sham and its consciously unrepentant propagators deserve an inheritance of nothing less than everlasting shame and contempt.

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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
May 4, 2025

Where does he live — since certainly not in Ukraine? Completely missing from the article ?!?!

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