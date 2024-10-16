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norbert hornstein's avatar
norbert hornstein
Oct 16, 2024

Thx for this. The Iran stuff sounded like BS but it is nice to see that, once again, the usual suspects are spreading the usual BS.

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Tabitha's avatar
Tabitha
Oct 17, 2024

This was good. I will be coming back.

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