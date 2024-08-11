The Dissident

The Dissident

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Aug 11, 2024

So, if Trump loses, guess him and MAGA will blame "Iranian interference in our elections" to excuse it. This was probably done to test the waters of that (and help lay the seeds of sparking a future war with Iran).

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
Aug 11, 2024

AIPAC up to their old tricks:

Again

You’re good at it too Dissident

(learning fast …….).

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