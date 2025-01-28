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Mark Kandutsch's avatar
Mark Kandutsch
Jan 28, 2025

Great article. I think it is important to call out and not allow the supported of fascists and nazis to pretend they are " liberal" because, I don't know, they are members of the democratic Party! No! They are fascist-adjacent creeps, supporters of hard core right wing causes and supporters of the most destructive and dangerous anti-Left and anti-democratic force in the world, namely the CIA.

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Mike
Jan 29, 2025

I've been aware of Ukrainrs Nazi problem since the beginning of the war as reported by true journalists such as yourself.

Your piece certainly highlights what I've been saying and observing. No one bats an eye at those terms and words when they are hurled at one another today. That is the true tragedy.

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