Written By: Justin K.P.

Pictured Above: A “Betar” rally in Paris, France.

Last month, I reported on Betar USA, a group that at the time appeared to be working with the Trump administration to deport legal American residents on college campuses that protest Israel’s mass murder and ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza.

At the time of writing that article, Betar USA had claimed publicly it was responsible for the Trump administration’s detention and attempted deportation of students such as Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, a claim that the Trump administration denied.

Now, a court ruling has proved that the Trump administration was relying on the group’s information to decide who to deport.

The ruling comes from the United States District Court of Massachusetts, where the University of Massachusetts’ Turkish student Efe Ercelik brought a case against Patricia Hyde, the acting director of ICE for Boston, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem and the Attorney General of the United States Pamela Bondi.

The Judge ruled in favor of the release of Efe Ercelik from ICE custody, in large part because his detention was based entirely on claims made about him by Betar USA.

“Respondents’ (Trump admin officials) pursuit of detention seems to have been almost exclusively triggered by Betar Worldwide” the court ruling read.

The ruling went on to say:

On April 8, 2025, Betar Worldwide tweeted the profile of Petitioner (Efe Ercelik) hosted on the website for Canary Mission. Canary Mission and Betar Worldwide commonly identify pro-Palestinian students, professors, and professionals as targets for removal proceedings. The tweet from Betar Worldwide read: ‘We identify Efe Ercelik as one here on a visa and we have submitted his name for deportation. There’s so many of these bastards nationwide he’s an egregious one in Massachusetts, a rotten state.’ On April 9, just the day after the Betar Worldwide tweet, the State Department issued a memo stating that Petitioner had been submitted by DHS/ICE for review on March 31, 2025 and revoking his visa, effective immediately. The memo itself identifies Petitioner’s protected conduct as a basis for the revocation, namely his “activities” and “rhetoric.

Pictured above: Ruling from the United States District Court of Massachusetts showing the Trump administration is working with Betar to detain students for protesting Israel.

Why This Revelation Is Important.

This is the smoking gun proving that the Trump administration is getting its list of who to deport for political speech based on the word of Betar Worldwide/ Betar USA.

This revelation is a major scandal, mainly because Betar is an extremist group that makes Benjamin Netanyahu look like Mother Teresa by comparison and openly advocates for terrorism against political opponents and the murder of Palestinian civilians, including women and children.

Investigative journalist Alan MacLeod from the independent news site Mint Press News conducted a deep investigation into Betar.

Macleod noted that the group “traces its origins back over 100 years” and was “founded by early Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky as a far-right paramilitary force, one that explicitly stood against the leftist Jewish groups.”

Macleod uncovered a now-deleted history page on Betar’s website where the group proudly defines itself as “Jewish Fascists” and brags that the group wants to “establish a Jewish state across all of Palestine and Jordan” and that the group “was characterized by militarism, authoritarianism, support for the European Right, and anti-socialism”.

The now-deleted page brags that “In Palestine, Betar members facilitated illegal Jewish immigration and were active instigators of disturbances and violence, frequently bombing Arab civilian areas and waging guerrilla warfare against the British.”

Support For Genocide.

On Twitter/X Betar USA, the American-based chapter of Betar Worldwide that is working with the Trump administration on deportations, has posted an endless array of openly genocidal statements.

In a now-deleted tweet, the group tweeted “not enough, we demand more blood in Gaza” in response to a post documenting the names of babies who have been killed by Israel in Gaza.

While this tweet is now deleted, there are many other openly genocidal statements still up on Twitter/X which I documented in my previous article on the group.

In one Tweet, the group wrote, “Our war is with the people of Gaza, not Hamas. They are all Hamas.”

In another post, the group tweeted, “What do babies in Gaza grow up to be?” signaling support for murdering Palestinian babies.

In another tweet,the group doubled down on this, saying “Babies grow up in Gaza to become terrorists”.

The group has also tweeted only last month that “The people in Gaza are all Hamas”, signaling support for the murder of the entire population of Gaza.

The group also justified Israel’s recent massacre of 15 Palestinian medics in Gaza by saying, “They are all Hamas”.

Support For Terrorism

Aside from openly supporting the murder of civilians and even babies, the group also advocates terrorist actions against its political opponents.

The group has been seen at protests carrying the flag of Kahane Chai, a militant zionist group that even the US State Department designates as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” group.

Last February, the group threatened the journalist Peter Beinart for writing an op ed that was critical of Israel.

Betar’s tweet read “We urge all Jews on the Upper West Side to give Peter Beinart a pager. He is a traitor, a kapo, and we must oppose him” a reference to the Israeli pager attack on Hezbollah officials in 2024, which the former CIA director Leon Panetta called “a form of terrorism”.

Beinart was not the only person to receive a threat from Betar USA; members of the group went up to the anti-Zionist academic Norman Finkelstein on the street and placed a fake pager in his pocket.

The group has also made “pager threats” against a wide array of public figures for being critical of Israel, including the former UN official Francesca Albanese, the actress Susan Sarandon, and the UN secretary general António Guterres.

The group even posted a tweet offering “1800 dollars” to “anyone who hands (the Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswan) a beeper”, putting a bounty on her head for opposing Israel.

Recently, the group replied to a tweet on the detention of Mahmoud Khalil by the Zeteo News founder, Mehdi Hassan, saying “Mehdi, you need a beeper to go with his deportation card?” and posting a picture of a pager with the reporter’s name on it.

In a separate Tweet, the group posted the same image and wrote, “1800 dollars to anyone who hands ⁦Mehdi Hassan a beeper wherever he travels. Betar offers beepers complimentary to Zionists.”

A Major Scandal

This court ruling proves that the Trump administration is working with an openly “Jewish Fascist” group that is openly in support of genocide against Palestinians and murdering babies, regularly makes terrorism threats, and puts bounties on the heads of its political opponents.

While the deportation over speech policies are bad enough from a first amendment perspective, the fact that they are done in coordination with a group whose beliefs are indistinguishable from neo-Nazis or ISIS makes the story even more disturbing.

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