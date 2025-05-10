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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
May 10, 2025

I don’t have a problem with deporting foreigners. Holding a Visa isn’t the same as being a US citizen. Should be coming here for politics. Foreigners come here and immediately start protesting. Hmm no.

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𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲's avatar
𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲
May 10, 2025

BETAR USA are actually mostly based at MOSSAD HQ near Tel Aviv

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