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kathie hopler's avatar
kathie hopler
Nov 2, 2024

yes empires bitches do what they're told by leadershit

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𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)'s avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
Nov 2, 2024

The blob controls the figure heads. Trump occasionally speaks the truth. The ruling class will ultimately decided the winner of the "election." Just like they installed Shrub Jr. in 2000 because Gore wouldn't invade Iraq. The blob allowed the insurrection to happen. They've had 4 years now to strengthen the "security state." They've allowed dangerous criminals to run free and stir up racism and Christofascism. The Biden administration has illegally locked down the southern border and is building the wall. They have blimps monitoring the Canadian border. They have the latest surveillance tech installed at both borders and airports. Local law enforcement also has it. The US cops are being trained by the IDF and cop cities are being built nationwide. We all saw the crackdown on the pro Palestinian and BLM protests. No matter who wins the "election", we lose😞 Wars with Iran, Russia, and China are being planned. The military needs bodies. The draft is coming.

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