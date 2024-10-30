The Dissident

The Dissident

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Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
Oct 30, 2024

Red, Blue, Red, Blue, Red, Blue... (yawn) l hope the the 33% of voters that usually can't be bothered all come out of their zombie-like trance to vote for Jill Stein.

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Oct 30, 2024

Biden has alienated every conceivable base and Kamala and the Democrats are doing everything you talk about in the piece.

Meanwhile, Trump is pursuing a MAGA "culture war" agenda instead of an economic populists one and is putting people like Charlie Kirk and Elon Musk in charge of voter reach out...and they're doing badly.

It legitimately feels like both candidates are trying to throw the election.

I'm going to be a little happy when the election's over and I don't have to hear about it anymore and watching the meltdown of whichever side loses is going to be entertaining.

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