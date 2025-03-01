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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Mar 1, 2025

I am surprised by the heavy dramatic verbiage written in many of these articles. Firstly, Trump and Vance were not heavy handed or enraged at all. They were however incredulous which may have come off to some as angry. Not me. Zelensky was totally out of line to do what he did and the citizenries of all countries involved should have absolutely seen this!! Zelensky has one point however, we need a long term foreign policy as THE UNITED STATES, not one that changes with every administration. The neocons, their cohorts in money laundering and arms dealers must be shut down. Everything Trump said was very Churchillian and the only person who could have said it better was Churchill himself. Peace, not at any cost, like the poor old sod Prim Minister Chamberlin….. but these days are gone. We have insidious arms dealers and money laundering financial agencies like Black Rock who live for these wars and want them. It’s unfortunately very real! Zelensky got bad advice somehow. His whole performance just didn’t seem genuine something smells here and I do not know why he did what he did. I love transparency. This was a good thing

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Robert Urbaschek's avatar
Robert Urbaschek
Mar 1, 2025

Great summary. As usual Trump says the quiet thing out loud and as usual the reactions by politicians and the media says so much more than he ever could. Unfortunate that this is the way it has to go down but at least it may lead to a semblance of acknowledging reality and the history that led to this, if only to save face.

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