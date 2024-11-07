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Meredith Godwin's avatar
Meredith Godwin
Nov 7, 2024

I couldn't have said it better myself. You hit all the key points including codifying Roe. Well written!

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Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
Nov 7, 2024

In a nutshell the Democrats listened to everyone except the people who were voting. A meet and greet in any state would have bought that home .

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