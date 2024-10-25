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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Oct 25, 2024

Thank you as always, TD -- was not caught up myself on Van Jones specifically until you mentioned it now. It's sure nice that Substack essentially gives everyone an equal voice, so I will see if I can promote this article of yours in his handle and embarrass those est. "liberal" slimemongers.

After all, Jones definitely proved himself a full-on Zionist gatekeeper back when slandering the pro-Palestine peaceful protesters in Los Angeles as "antisemitic" even though the protest was directed against the synagogue's financial support for Judeo-Lebensraum/Kabbalistic right-wing "settlement" projects, not as if the synagogue members were targeted for being "Jewish" (though Zionist Jews of course are *not* genuinely Jewish in any traditional sense: https://adversusbabylon.substack.com/p/are-zionist-jews-legitimately-jewish).

It's also ironic that Jones in that stint compared the keffiyeh to the Confederate flag. After all, the Confederacy and its subsidiary pillars -- namely the Knights of the Golden Circle (KGC) which morphed into the post-Civil War -- were funded by the Zionist British Prime Minister Lord Palmerston. Zionazistic psychological projection, *then again*, is nothing new, of course.

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Andy's avatar
Andy
Oct 25, 2024

He’s smart enough to restrict comments to paid subscribers. Otherwise I think he’d be run out of town.

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