The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner has been announced as María Coria Machado, a Venezuelan opposition politician and asset of the United States, who has aided its long-time regime change war on Venezuela.

CIA Funding For Regime Change Attempts.

For her entire career, Machado has been funded by cut-outs of the CIA’s regime change arm.

From 2003-2010, she was Co-Founder, Financial Secretary, Vice President, and Director of the Venezuelan NGO Sumate, which was funded by the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Leaked documents published on WikiLeaks show that after Hugo Chavez was elected president of Venezuela in 1999, the U.S. embassy in Venezuela gave USAID $15 million to implement a policy of regime change in Venezuela, which included “Penetrating” and “Dividing Chavismo”- Hugo Chavez’s base of support- by funding NGOs that give, “opportunities for opposition activists to interact with hard-core Chavistas, with the desired effect of pulling them slowly away from Chavismo”.

The National Endowment for Democracy, the other main funder of María Coria Machado’s NGO, meanwhile, backed a military coup against the elected Hugo Chavez government in 2002, which was later reversed after Chavez’s supporters took to the streets and reversed the coup.

As Mother Jones reported at the time “In 2001, the (Bush) administration increased funding for IRI’s (International Republican Institute, one of the NED’s subsidiaries) activities in Venezuela sixfold, from $50,000 to $300,000 — the largest grant any of NED’s democracy-promotion organizations received that year” adding, “IRI staffers spent much of their time cultivating the opposition. IRI worked closely with Acción Democrática, a group that, IRI’s own documents acknowledge, ‘refused to recognize the legitimacy of the Chavez presidency.’ IRI also tutored opposition figures, including Caracas mayor Alfredo Peña, an outspoken Chavez critic, on how to create a political party”.

The magazine went on to report, “In April 2002, a group of military officers launched a coup against Chavez, and leaders of several parties trained by IRI joined the junta. When news of the coup emerged, democracy-promotion groups in Venezuela were holding a meeting to discuss ways of working together to avoid political violence; IRI representatives didn’t attend, saying that they were drafting a statement on Chavez’s overthrow. On April 12, the institute’s Venezuela office released a statement praising the ‘bravery’ of the junta and ‘commending the patriotism of the Venezuelan military.”

Before the coup was overturned, María Coria Machado helped certify the U.S. puppet government. As Venezuelaanalysis reported at the time :

Before he (Hugo Chavez) was restored to power by massive popular protests and loyal elements of the military, however, a “transition government” was set up, and business leader Pedro Carmona Estanga sworn in as provisional President. Carmona’s first act as provisional Venezuelan leader was to abolish the Bolivarian Constitution—ratified by popular referendum in 1999—as well as the Supreme Court, the National Assembly and the Human Rights Ombudsman in what became known as the “Carmona Decree.” Present at Carmona’s swearing-in ceremony were several hundred prominent Venezuelans, including business-leaders, media barons, politicians, and members of “civil society,” whose signatures confirmed their attendance. (María Coria) Machado was one of the latter.

Following this, María Coria Machado’s U.S. government-funded “Sumate” NGO was “the driving force behind the failed recall referendum against the Venezuelan President” in May 2005, which Chavez won by 60 percent of the vote.

Following this, the NGO rejected the results of the referendum, even though the results were certified by the Carter Centre and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Coria Machado’s organization even apparently fabricated exit polls to falsely claim fraud in the referendum.

Venezuelaanalysis reported that Sumate played a “role conducting flawed exit polls during the referendum”.

The Carter Centre report documented that “the opposition cited the exit poll contradicting the official results and expressed their deep skepticism” and that, “the opposition rejected the results, primarily because opposition’s exit polls carried out throughout voting day suggested the Yes vote (to remove Chavez) would prevail” but concluded that “the machines were extremely accurate. Only one-tenth of 1 percent variation between the paper receipts and the electronic results was found, and this could be explained by voters taking the paper receipts or putting them in the wrong ballot box,” adding that “a projection of the results of this sample closely matches the actual electoral results”.

The report concluded that “the Carter Center has found no evidence of fraud,” suggesting that the actual fraud was conducted by Sumate with the exit polls.

In 2005, María Corina Machado even met with then-President George W. Bush and then Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, when they were trying to overthrow the Chavez government, and then held a press conference where she “accused the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) of ‘being outside the law’ and urged the Venezuelan people to ‘mobilize to demand transparent elections.’”

Journalist Sarah Wagner reported at the time:

The Súmate director also asserted that the CNE electoral board has committed “recurrent violations” of the electoral laws and the registering of voters, the counting of votes and the participation of national and international observers, but she did not elaborate on any specifics. Machado’s call to action marks an apparent reactivation of the organization, which, after having sustained the double defeats in the recall referendum in August, 2004 and the regional elections November, 2004 has remained largely silent. This change of strategy can perhaps be traced back to her private meeting with George W. Bush last month

Helping Stir Up Riots.

Michelle Ellner, the Latin America campaign coordinator for the anti-war organization Code Pink, noted that Maria Corina Machado:

was also one of the political architects of La Salida, the 2014 opposition campaign that called for escalated protests, including guarimba tactics. Those weren’t “peaceful protests” as the foreign press claimed; they were organized barricades meant to paralyze the country and force the government’s fall. Streets were blocked with burning trash and barbed wire, buses carrying workers were torched, and people suspected of being Chavista were beaten or killed. Even ambulances and doctors were attacked. Some Cuban medical brigades were nearly burned alive. Public buildings, food trucks, and schools were destroyed. Entire neighborhoods were held hostage by fear while opposition leaders like Machado cheered from the sidelines and called it “resistance.”

Independent journalist Abby Martin reported on the riots on the ground in 2017 and uncovered that out of 84 deaths, at least 61 deaths were caused by the U.S.-backed guarimba rioters.

She reported that “factories, public transportation, socialist party offices, hospitals, and clinics, the childhood home of Chavez, the government’s housing agency, a maternity clinic, a cultural centre which gave free music lessons to youth, and food distribution centres” were all targets of the rioters.

Advocating for Starvation Sanctions.

María Coria Machado has also pushed for starvation sanctions on her own country, which have led to tens of thousands of deaths, in hopes that it would lead to regime change.

In the past, she has cheered on “US-led seizure of Venezuelan assets abroad, including the CITGO Refineries in the US”, “the illegal retention of 31 tons of gold by the Bank of England,” and “the freezing of $4 billion worth of Venezuelan assets in the international financial system”.

In 2024, after the ultra hawkish former Republican representative Mike Waltz introduced the BOLIVAR Act to place ever harsher sanctions on Venezuela, María Coria Machado, “thanked him ‘for supporting the courage and will of the Venezuelan people’ and expressed gratitude to House members who ‘defended and passed the BOLIVAR Act,’ calling it ‘a crucial step to hold the Maduro regime accountable’”.

The bill “would prohibit the US federal government from contracting with any person or entity that conducts business operations with Venezuelan authorities not recognized as legitimate by the US”.

Machado also applauded the Florida Senator Rick Scott for sponsoring the bill, saying on social media, “Now is the time to act. Until the end”.

For context on the sanctions, the economists Jeffrey Sachs and Mark Weisbrot uncovered that from 2017-2019, the sanctions led to 40,000 “excess deaths” due to the sanctions blocking basic needs like food and medical supplies.

Writing about the sanctions María Coria Machado advocated for, Mark Weisbrot wrote in the LA Times :

In Venezuela, the first year of sanctions under the first Trump administration took tens of thousands of lives. Then things got even worse, as the U.S. cut off the country from the international financial system and oil exports, froze billions of dollars of assets and imposed “secondary sanctions” on countries that tried to do business with Venezuela. Venezuela experienced the worst depression, without a war, in world history. This was from 2012 to 2020, with the economy contracting by 71% — more than three times the severity of the Great Depression in the U.S. in the 1930s. Most of this was found to be the result of the sanctions.

The UN’s special rapporteur on sanctions, Alena Douhan, noted in 2020 that, “the economic blockade of Venezuela and the freezing of Central Bank assets have exacerbated pre-existing economic and humanitarian situation by preventing the earning of revenues and the use of resources to develop and maintain infrastructure and for social support programs, which has a devastating effect on the whole population of Venezuela, especially those in extreme poverty, women, children, medical workers, people with disabilities or life-threatening or chronic diseases, and the indigenous population”.

Francisco Rodríguez, a top opposition economist in Venezuela, revealed that Venezuela’s Oil production - the country’s main export- was prevented from recovering due to U.S. sanctions.

Rodríguez concluded that, “economic statecraft aimed at the Venezuelan government has strongly impacted the country’s economic and humanitarian conditions” and that “it is hard to deny that they have had a sizable negative impact on living conditions in the country”.

Alfred de Zayas, a former expert for the United Nations Human Rights Council, uncovered that since their inception, sanctions on Venezuela have killed over 100,000 people.

In leaked audio, María Corina Machado admitted that she wanted more sanctions on Venezuela in hopes that it would cause “the breakdown and departure” of current president Nicolas Maduro.

Calling For War On Her Own Country.

Along with support for starvation sanctions on Venezuela, María Coria Machado has even called for the United States and Israel to militarily intervene in Venezuela to overthrow Maduro.

In 2018 she wrote a letter to Benjamin Netanyahu calling for him to send the genocidal IDF into Venezuela for a regime change operation, saying they should “apply their strength and influence to advance in the dismantling of the Venezuelan criminal regime”.

In the letter she wrote that she was “convinced that the international community, in accordance with the doctrine of the responsibility to protect, is called to give Venezuelans the necessary support to generate change”.

As Michelle Ellner noted, Coria Machado also, “vows to reopen Venezuela’s embassy in Jerusalem, aligning herself openly with the same apartheid state that bombs hospitals and calls it self-defense”.

In a June interview with Reuters she called for U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, saying, “Would we like more action more quickly? Yes, yes, for the United States, Venezuela is a hemispheric security issue”.

Michaelle Ellner noted that “She ( María Coria Machado) cheered on Donald Trump’s threats of invasion and his naval deployments in the Caribbean, a show of force that risks igniting regional war under the pretext of ‘combating narcotrafficking.’ While Trump sent warships and froze assets, Machado stood ready to serve as his local proxy, promising to deliver Venezuela’s sovereignty on a silver platter.”

By giving María Corina Machado the Nobel Peace Prize, the “peace prize” is propping up a U.S.-backed puppet pushing for war and starvation sanctions, to legitimize the unfolding regime change war on Venezuela.

