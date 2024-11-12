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dbriz's avatar
dbriz
Nov 12, 2024

Depressing news though not unsurprising. Many of those who held their nose to vote for Trump did so for social and economic reasons. Trump may still be somewhat better on foreign policy than the Dems but the deep state national security agencies are still going to do the bidding of the powers behind the throne. Ukraine will likely end so they can concentrate on Iran and China. It’s a fools mission but hey, common sense left the ballpark years ago. Thx again Cheney’s.

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Bart Caruso's avatar
Bart Caruso
Nov 13, 2024

Facebook took down your article.

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