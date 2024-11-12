Written By: Justin K.P.

One of Donald Trump’s earlier foreign policy picks has already been reported. Four sources familiar with the matter have told the Wall Street Journal that he has picked Florida representative Mike Waltz as his national security advisor.

Many celebrated the fact that Trump announced that he would not have neocons Mike Pompeo and Niki Hailey as a sign that his foreign policy would not be controlled by the neocon wing of his coalition.

Unfortunately, it seems like this celebration was premature. If the reporting is correct that Trump picked Mike Waltz as his national security advisor it means that the neocon wing of the “MAGA” coalition will be in control once again.

Mike Waltz the AIPAC Tool.

For one Mike Waltz is a hardcore zionist and a tool of the Israel lobby. The campaign finance watchdog group “Open Secrets” found that AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) was Waltz's top campaign contributor for the last two years donating over 70,000 dollars to his campaign.

Pictured Above: Chart from “open secrets” showing that AIPAC was Mike Waltz's top contributor for his congressional campaign.

According to Haaretz, Waltz is “a favorite of the Republican Jewish Coalition and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee”.

For context, AIPAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition are lobby groups that pay off politicians to support American arms and funding toward Israel's genocide in Gaza where hundreds of thousands of people have already been killed. The UN recently found that 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza were women and children and that the “ages most represented among the dead were five to nine-year-olds.” The human rights group Euro-Med Monitor has found that 9 out of every 10 people killed by Israel in Gaza is a civilian.

For context on how much influence AIPAC funding has on politicians, the anti-war Republican representative Thomas Massie revealed that every other Republican representative has a personal AIPAC representative who functions as an “AIPAC babysitter” and tells them how to vote.

Turns out the supposedly “American First” president picked a paid tool of a foreign government who will use American money and weapons to continue their genocidal bombardment of children and civilians.

Similar to Trump, Waltz's issue with the Biden administration on Gaza is not that they have backed the genocide when they could stop it but that they have not been subservient to Benjamin Netenyahu enough. On Fox News, he said America should “stay out of Israel’s way” (while they commit genocide with American weapons). In the same interview, he said “I have every confidence that the IDF as an army that follows the laws and the rules of warfare will do everything they can to avoid civilian casualties.”

As stated above 70 percent of those killed in Gaza are clearly non-combatants (women and children) while 90 percent of the overall deaths are civilians. To put this in perspective, 40 percent of deaths in the war in Syria were civilians and 60 percent of deaths in Yemen were civilians. Waltz has shown that he will be happy to continue backing the genocide in Gaza at the behest of his AIPAC babysitters and lie that the IDF is “avoiding civilian casualties” and “following the rules of warfare” even though there is a higher ratio of civilians killed in Gaza than in Syria, Yemen and every other war in recent history even by the most conservative estimates.

Mike’s Support for the Ukraine Proxy War

At first glance one of the issues Mike Waltz might seem more reasonable on is Ukraine because he recently has said he wants to end the current proxy war there. But in reality, Waltz has newly adopted this position. As late as June of 2023 he was defending the proxy war. Here are some of the things he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal in support of the war:

I do believe this is the beginning of the counter-offensive. I think the units that Western nations, primarily the United States, but a number of NATO nations as well have trained, the Ukrainian units that we've trained, the new equipment we've provided and the munitions we've provided are going to see success. I will continue to make the case that if Putin slices through Ukraine, he will continue to try to realize his legacy, his dream of reconstituting the old Soviet Union, which would pull NATO in, therefore the United States. the best thing to do is provide the beans and bullets to the Ukrainians who are bravely doing fighting and dying What I would say to those critics though is, that if Putin is successful in Ukraine, and continues to realize his dream of a revisionist, revanchist, old Soviet Union, that will actually tie down more US forces, more force structure, and more resources in the long run. If the Russian military is truly devastated and sidelined, then I think 30 Western European powers, particularly with the addition of Finland and Sweden, and NATO can more than defend itself and free up US assets for the Indo-Pacific So from a diplomatic and moral standpoint, I think the best thing to do to defend Taiwan is to see Ukraine be successful.

As I have written about many times, the Ukraine war has nothing to do with Russia trying to recreate the Soviet Union but with a reaction (albeit an illegal and unjust one) to years of NATO-expansion toward Russia and the 2014 U.S.-backed coup in Ukraine and subsequent proxy war Ukraines Eastern provinces.

The U.S. sent the UK to stop a peace deal that could have ended the war two months in because they wanted to use it to fight Russia “to the last Ukrainian” as the veteran diplomat Chas Freeman warned.

The idea parroted by Mike Waltz that Ukraine would win territory back in a 2023 “spring counteroffensive” was always propaganda used to justify prolonging the war so that the U.S. could “weaken Russia” as defense secretary Loyd Austin admitted the real goal of the war was.

The U.S. was never serious about Ukraine getting any territory back and instead wanted to use them for their own geopolitical goals. As the Ukrainian newspaper Strana put it

Biden and his key advisers, Nuland and Blinken, apparently imagined themselves to be great "geopolitical combinators" and decided to play a "cunning game", actually pushing Putin to invade, hoping that it would lead to his collapse. But if there was such a calculation, then in the summer and autumn of 2023 it collapsed - the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ended in failure, the initiative at the front was seized by the Russian army, Prigozhin's rebellion failed, and he himself died, Putin's power within the Russian Federation is currently stable, Russia has become even closer to China, the anti-Western and anti-American alliance in the world has become even stronger. And Ukraine is drenched in blood.



Therefore, Harris's defeat is also karma for the geopolitical strategy of the Biden team, which was one of the reasons for the terrible war with thousands of victims.

Mike Waltz can pretend all he likes that he opposes the war now but in reality, after over a year of death and destruction he was still defending the war, repeating propaganda to justify it and pushing for a policy that Strana correctly assessed led to Ukraine being “drenched in blood”.

Furthermore, Waltz’s solution to ending the war in Ukraine is not to begin peace talks with Russia and Ukraine in hopes that there would be a negotiated settlement but to ramp up the war. He told NPR earlier this month that he wants to end the war by “taking the handcuffs off of the long-range weapons we provided Ukraine” and “enforcing the actual energy sanctions on Russia” in hopes that it will “get Putin to the table.”

In other words, Waltz's solution is not to try to negotiate to end the war but to send even more weapons to Ukraine and sanction Russia more claiming it will bring them to the table, but in reality will just inflame the war even further and bring the West even closer to confrontation with Russia.

Waltz wants a new war with China.

Not only does Waltz want to continue the Genocide in Gaza and risk World War Three with Russia but also wants to start a new war with China, which is almost guaranteed to go Nuclear, Trump sure is taking on the neo-con deep state!

NBC News reported that:

Waltz is a particularly hawkish member of Congress when it comes to China. He's a member of the House’s China Task Force and has argued that the U.S. is underprepared if there is a conflict in the region.

and the AP said that:

He is considered hawkish on China and called for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to its involvement in the origin of COVID-19 and its ongoing mistreatment of the minority Muslim Uighur population.

Not only does Mike want to continue the current wars, but wants to ramp up tensions with yet another Nuclear Power.

Trumps Even More Disturbing Secretary of State Pick.

As bad as Mike Waltz is, Trump’s likely Secretary of State pick, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, is even worse. Sources within the Trump team have told the media that Rubio will most likely be his secretary of state pick.

Like Waltz Rubio is a tool of the Israel lobby, a look at his “Open Secrets” page shows that his top donor for 2019-2024 was the “Pro-Israel America PAC” which has given him over 100,000 dollars. Rubio has also received over 70,000 dollars from the pro Israel “Republican Jewish Coalition”.

Pictured Above: “Open Secrets” chart detailing the money Rubio has taken from the Israel Lobby.

Rubio’s pro-Israel rhetoric is even more vile and dangerous than Waltz’s. When asked by anti-war activist Medea Benjamin if he supported a ceasefire in Gaza, Rubio responded by saying:

I want them (Israel) to destroy every element of Hamas they can get their hands on. These people are vicious animals who did horrifying crimes, and I hope you guys post that

By calling Palestinians “vicious animals” Rubio was echoing the same genocidal language used by Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant when he called them “human animals” before placing a crushing blockade on the Gaza strip.

After visiting Israel to meet with Benjamin Netenyahu and give support to his genocide, Rubio appeared on the Isreali propaganda outlet “i24” and spewed some more disturbing pro-genocide rhetoric. In the interview, he said “The U.S. and all of Israel's allies, are supportive not only of the elimination of Hamas but dealing in the situation in the North (with Hezbollah)”

Rubio went even further than endorsing Israel's genocide in Gaza and expansion into Lebanon and signaled that he would support American regime change in Iran on Israel's behalf. In the interview, he said:

If the Iranian regime were not in power and did not exist, there would be no Hezbollah, there probably would be no Hamas, … there most certainly would be no Houthi threat, Syria would look very different, and Iraq would look very different.

When asked by the host if “regime change (in Iran) should be a strategic goal of the West” Rubio replied by saying “I think it should be”.

Yet another member of the “America First” coalition is bought off by a foreign country’s lobby to not only support their genocide but to support America fighting their regime change wars for them.

Rubio along with Waltz is also a massive China Hawk, with an obsession with ramping up tensions with China. The following are just some of the bills the has sponsored in recent years designed to ramp up tensions and escalate with China:

Falun Gong Protection Act

STOP CCP Act

Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Reauthorization Act of 2024

Uyghur Human Rights Policy Reauthorization Act of 2024

China Exchange Rate Transparency Act of 2024

Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act of 2023

Stopping Genetic Monitoring by China Act

Taiwan Peace through Strength Act of 2023

Uyghur Genocide Accountability and Sanctions Act of 2023

Taiwan Protection and National Resilience Act of 2023

South China Sea and East China Sea Sanctions Act of 2023

Uyghur Human Rights Sanctions Review Act

Keep in mind these are only some of the bills he has sponsored in an attempt to ramp up tensions with China in the last two years alone.

His voting record is equally abysmal:

In 2023 he voted against a bill that would remove US troops from Iraq.

He voted against a bill designed to stop US troops from entering Iran without congressional approval in 2020.

He voted against stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia in 2019.

He voted against a bill stopping arms sales to the UAE the same year.

He voted in favor of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.

And he voted in favor of placing crushing sanctions on Iran in 2017.

Finally, another one of Rubio's big pet projects is regime change in Venezuela. He put out a statement in November of last year and another in December of last year calling for the U.S. to reinstate the harshest sanctions on Venezuela. For context, economist Jeffery Sachs found that in one year these sanctions killed 40,000 people in Venezuela, and the human rights expert and former UN official Alfred de Zayas found that the sanctions killed 100,000 people overall.

The Venezuelan opposition economist Francisco Rodríguez found that the sanctions prevented Venezuela’s oil production from recovering, resulting in the prolonged economic collapse in the country.

Pictured Above: A chart from Rodríguez’s report showing that U.S. sanctions prevented Venezuelas oil production to recover.

Rubio’s plan to re-implement sanctions on Venezuela will not only have horrific consequences for the people there but will spur an even larger migration crisis on the Southern border. The Washington Post reported earlier this year that Trump was warned these sanctions would spur a migration crisis and chose to implement them anyway.

Rubio in the past has gone even further than supporting murderous starvation sanctions on Venezuela and signaled support for a Libya-style military regime change operation in the country.

In 2019 he tweeted a picture of Gaddafi being killed by NATO-backed Jihadist rebels to Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro implying he wants to do the same to him. This type of regime change operation would kill even more people than the sanctions in Venezuela and would spur a migrant crisis on the Southern Border far worse than anything before.

The Great Con

One thing I will give Trump credit for is that this election victory was an impressive con job. He was able to convince people that he was an anti-war, anti-establishment figure but has now given his foreign policy over to neocons who not only support the current wars but want to start new ones with Iran, China, Venezuela and elsewhere. Anthony Blinken may be on his way out but he is about to be replaced with new neocons who may turn out to be even more reckless.