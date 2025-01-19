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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Jan 19, 2025

Thanks for your fantastic insight as always, The D. Now, while what you're saying is definitely plausible, personally I have reservations about whether it's Netanyahu controlling Trump, considering that at the meeting it was Witkoff who pressured the otherwise-recalcitrant stance of the Israelis into conformance with supposed "ceasefire de-escalation."

After all, the Fourth Reich relies on American aid, and since the Orange Bolshevists will soon govern this element it'll be them who directly decide if the Judeonazis receive aid and the threshold to meet. Trump is definitely funded yuge-time by (Na)tional (zi)onist donors, yes, although they don't directly 100% control his final decisions like a video game character.

Ultimately, we will have to see whether the Fourth Reich continues its Holocaustic onslaught against Gaza. I'll admit ATM that you might be right, though my own personal suspicion is that Mango Caesar will direct Judeonazi aggression towards the West Bank and probably disregard Gaza at least from "priority." AFAIK the larger goal of Zionism after all is the conquest of Jerusalem in the West Bank to build a "Third Jewish Temple" (a.k.a. the Templar/Masonic "reconstitution of the Temple of Solomon").

With all that said, I absolutely appreciate your inputted thoughts and perspective, The D. -- especially thanks for mentioning specifically Trump's repost of Sachs calling Netanyahu a SOB, because recently I was searching for that and the results hadn't been popping up.

Also, here on Substack my fellow friends Influence through Confluence and Carina Malatesta have recently also been very well caught up with some buried news helping keep me up-to-date on what's going on in Palestine as to ulterior Zionist agendas. Strongly recommend checking out their Notes/Stacks (that is, if you have the time and interest, of course) -- in the incoming chaos this planet is approaching, us dissident researchers ought to stick together and help keep each other informed!

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Steve Thom's avatar
Steve Thom
Jan 19, 2025

The only genocide was by Hamas brutally who attacked Israel in October 2014, killing approximately 1300 and kidnapping several hundred people, many of whom were raped, tortured, killed. Israel is fighting for its existence and to protect her people.

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