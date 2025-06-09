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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Jun 10, 2025

Absolutely brilliant compilation -- thanks for those notes about Syria, i.e. the Kerry admission.

By the way, as you may also be familiar, D., it's also worth noting that the Western narrative of "infighting between ISIS and 'moderate' rebels" was all fake -- once Hezbollah entered the war and turned the tides in favor of Assad, al-Nusra (a close FSA ally whose adherents fluctuated between the two camps expediently) and ISIS formed a united salafist front in a desperate panic to counter Nasrallah: https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/hizbollah-declares-war-on-isil-1.105074

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Jun 10, 2025Edited

To add on? Under Brzezinski, we launched the late-1970s coup against King Zahir Shah that opened up this whole Pandora's box in Afghanistan. Thank Carter, our first neoliberal president (if Jack Kennedy wasn't already in some ways.) Carter also meddled in war between the then-two Yemens. https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2021/08/afghanistan-us-meddling-began-with.html

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