The Dissident

The Dissident

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
May 14, 2025

Well put, and as you note, it's not just Trump: Duopoly Nat-Sec Nutsacks™ have been going along with Jolani's rebranding since the start.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
May 14, 2025

America got want they wanted and who they financed: Al Qaeda/ISIL Leader. Just like most all of the Israeli Leaders were/are Terrorists.

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