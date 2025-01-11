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DP's avatar
DP
Jan 12, 2025

Yeah, so much better for them to be gassed and killed by a despot who otherwise would just normally drop them into a hole of a prison cell never to be heard from again. And the fact that your other “articles” insist things like “rape never happened on Oct 7th”, even though there is evidence of it, even the UN couldn’t deny it, and several journalists were invited to see the GoPro footage the terrorists filmed of them doing it and they even confirmed it was sickeningly real, well I’m dropping you into a hole 🕳️ as well. Bye asshole.

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Jan 12, 2025

I'd imagine at a "semi-insider" level it has something to do with Zionist intelligence operations hurting the Syrian people because cabbalistically "literalized" views of the Hebrew Bible as falsely conflated/exaggerated by the Zionists hate Assad for opposing the Judeonazi syndicate, and in their outward propaganda these fake "Jewish" Zionists and their "Christian Zionist" allies probably think modern Syria opposing the Fourth Reich is some continuation of ancient Syria in the Old Testament militarily opposing (actual) Israel then. Not sure if I'm entirely correct on this speculation, but just some food for thought nonetheless.

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