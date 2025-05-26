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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
May 26, 2025

Wow, thank you for this excellent article. It’s a lot worse than I thought, and I have been opposed to this war since I saw testimony confirming the presence of biological weapons labs, which are in some writings claimed to be the original targets of Russia in February of 2022. We must get out of the war business. The west is in great part responsible for this dictatorship in the first place.

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Steve Hindmarch's avatar
Steve Hindmarch
May 26, 2025

Another fantastic post from your good self. I’ve just become a paid subscriber. Thank you for all that you do.

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