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BookWench's avatar
BookWench
Mar 10, 2025

Yeah, nice going, meddlers.

We always make things worse.

And we still have troops there -- as bait.

War pigs won't be happy til there's a war on every continent.

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Mar 10, 2025

And the Western Zionist outlets, to add atrocious hypocritical insult upon injury, are now co-opting the plight of hounded Syrian minorities as they propagand duplicitous "condemnation" of those very Sunni supremacist Islamists funded by their own government/intelligence bosses.

It's a historical pattern: fund a secondary front of paid proxies to overthrow your real enemy, and once the regime change operation successfully plunges that nation/region into unprecedented chaos, 180 yourself into the most ferociously self-presented enemy of those frontist proxies you intricately facilitated the creation of. Last week I was investigating the historical trail of MI6 and the German government during WWI deploying Bolshevik terror against Russia, and certainly the playbook from then to now hasn't changed. Ditto in the case examples of Max Warburg lending financial support to Hitler, the CIA fomenting ISIS, and probably very soon down the line, the revealed script for why Anglo-American clandestine geopolitics elevated Zionism into power.

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