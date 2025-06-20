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Baz's avatar
Baz
Jun 20, 2025

I’ve posted this elsewhere this morning but it’s relevant here too:

We are in the 21st

century, right?

Israel/US leadership seem to believe they are acting out some sort of divine mandate.

If that’s not insane enough it’s like they’ve dragged the world into a particularly cruel Book of the Tanakh/Old Testament.

Hopefully the Messiah will be well-versed in deescalation diplomacy 🤪

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Anny Soumo's avatar
Anny Soumo
Jun 20, 2025

Israel is a rogue nation which is a threat to the safety of all humanity.

Israel’s #SampsonOption targets everyone, friend or foe. #Israel is determined to destroy humanity. #EnoughIsEnough

USA and NATO must neutralise Israel’s WMDs. This means an Iraq style invasion of Israel. The non Jewish population of Israel is also under threat, and there is a responsibility to protect. IMMEDIATE ACTION IS NEEDED.

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