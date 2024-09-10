Written By: Justin K.P.

Two stories have come out recently that completely debunk the prevailing neo-con narratives over the genocide in Gaza and the proxy war in Ukraine. The first comes from ABC (Australian Broadcasting Service), Australia’s government-funded news outlet that finally covered the fact that Israel issued the Hannibal Directive on October 7th and killed their own people. The second comes from an interview with neo-con Victoria Nuland, who admitted that the U.S. and U.K. blocked a peace deal in April 2022 that could have ended the war in Ukraine. In the article, I will cover the revelations and their significance.

Western Media Finally Covers Hannibal

On July 7th of this year, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed what independent pro-Palestine outlets like Electronic Intifada, Grayzone, and Mondoweiss had reported early on: that Israel issued the “Hannibal Directive” on October 7th and intentionally killed their own people.

For context, the Hannibal Directive is a controversial Israeli military doctrine that calls for the IDF to kill their own civilians in a potential hostage situation in order to prevent a negotiation, like in 2011 when Israel was forced to release 1000 Palestinian political prisoners for one Israeli soldier.

The aforementioned Haaretz article reported that the directive was ordered at the Erez border crossing, the Re'im army base, and the Nahal Oz outpost. The article also reported that the order was given to turn the area around the border fence into Gaza “into a killing zone” and that the IDF was told “Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza" signaling that vehicles containing hostages should be shot. This revelation proved that many, possibly even a majority of the Israelis killed on October 7th were in fact actually killed by the IDF, and Israel subsequently blamed these deaths on Hamas to justify their barbaric genocide in Gaza.

This bombshell had, for a long time been completely ignored by mainstream media. This changed very recently on September 6th when ABC, Australia’s state-backed broadcasting outlet covered the fact that this happened. The article not only covered the contents of the Haaretz report but included even more detail. The article quoted Israeli Colonel Nof Erez who said “a mass Hannibal” was conducted on October 7th and it killed “thousands of people in every type of vehicle, some with hostages and some without”.

The article also reported that the Israeli Air Force fired “tremendous amounts of ammunition on October 7 at people” and that “Twenty-eight fighter helicopters shot over the course of the day all of the ammunition in their bellies”.

This new article shows not only did Israel issue the Hannibal Directive on October 7th, but it had a huge impact including twenty-eight fighter helicopters emptying their entire belly of ammunition causing “mass Hannibal” and killing many hostages in cars. This new article shows the amount of Damage the Hannibal Directive did on October 7th. While no official report has come out yet showing exactly how many of their own people Israel killed on October 7th, this new report shows it was certainly a lot.

The fact that Australia’s state broadcaster has covered this story will make it much harder for other Western mainstream media outlets to ignore it. The mainstream media’s covering up of the Hannibal Directive on October 7th is by far the worst thing the mainstream media has ever done in my opinion. In doing so they are covering up evidence that disproves the narrative used to justify one of the most vicious genocides in recent history. The Genocide has so far seen over 40,000 people killed and over 90,000 people injured, not even including the brutal blockade that causes the death toll to rise to 100,000 projected deaths. This does not even include the rape of Palestinian detainees in what has been described as “torture camps”. Any Palestinian in the West Bank who has spoken out against the genocide has been detained and tortured and Israel recently killed American activist Aysenur Eygi for protesting the genocide.

By covering up the Hannibal directive story, the Western media is covering up evidence against the official October 7th narrative that is used to justify these atrocities and the Western backing of them. The fact that Australia's state broadcasting outlet has covered this story gives them no excuse to keep ignoring it. It also means the Zionists can no longer scream “conspiracy theorist” at anyone talking about the Hannibal Directive story because not only has one of Israel’s top newspapers covered the story but one of the top Western state’s news outlets has now covered it in detail as well.

Nuland Admits U.S. and U.K. Blocked Peace Deal In Ukraine.

Moving to Ukraine, another major blow to the mainstream narrative around the proxy war there has happened. Since Russia’s invasion in February of 2022, more and more evidence has come to light showing that the U.S. and U.K. blocked a peace deal in April of that year that could have ended the war. The story was first reported in the Ukrainian outlet “Ukrainska Pravada” which reported that Ukraine and Russia came close to a peace negotiation that would have ended the war in April but it was blocked when Boris Jhsonson flew to Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. to block the peace deal because “even if Ukraine is ready to sign some agreements on guarantees with Putin, they (Western States) are not”. This story was later confirmed by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Turkish diplomats, and the leader of the Ukrainian “Servant of the People” party (Zelensky’s political party).

Finally, this story has been confirmed by an American official, the former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs for the Biden administration Victoria Nuland. When asked about this story in an interview by journalist Mikhail Zygar, Nuland admitted that the U.S. and U.K. opposed this peace deal, supposedly because it limited the militarization of Ukraine. She also admitted that “people inside Ukraine and people outside Ukraine (presumably the U.S. and U.K.) started asking questions about this deal and it was at this part that it fell apart.”

As journalist Ryan Grim pointed out this is as close as a diplomat can get to admitting that the U.S. and U.K. blocked a peace deal that would have ended the war in Ukraine two months in.

Nuland admitting this proves once and for all that the war in Ukraine could have ended 2 months in had it not been for U.S. and U.K. intervention. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and drafted many young Ukrainians and Russians to their deaths all so Western military contractors could fill their pockets and the U.S. and U.K. could “weaken Russia” by “fighting to the last Ukrainian”.

The Narrative Falls.

The pro-war narrative will always fall eventually, but always after the damage from the war has already been done. Had these stories been covered properly from the beginning it could have stopped the genocide in Gaza and prevented the deaths of many Ukrainians and Russians. If the mainstream media has any worth left they would cover these two important stories to try to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine and prevent even more people from dying. Unfortunately, it is likely they will continue to ignore them in order to please their advertisers from the military-industrial complex.