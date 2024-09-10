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CI Carlson's avatar
CI Carlson
Sep 10, 2024

« Fighter helicopters «  are American Apaches, and « belly of ammunition «  is American hellfire missiles.

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Tedder130
Sep 10, 2024

Gaza: From the beginning, I wondered about events on Oct 7. First, Hamas' goal was to take hostages, not to kill civilians (this is haram in Islam); next, the photos of burned bodies should have made everyone wonder as Hamas did not possess weapons capable of such destruction. I remember raising questions on social media and being overwhelmed with accusations of being "pro-Hamas", and naturally, I had no trouble being pro-Hamas. Who wouldn't be?

Nuland: Vickie said that the peace proposal was fine, but then people read text hidden in addendums that Ukraine would have to limit its military. In other words, be neutral. But, when I heard about the peace plan, Ukrainian neutrality was first in importance. Vickie lies.

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