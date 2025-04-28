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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
Apr 28, 2025

At this rate, dems are done.

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Apr 28, 2025

What I really hate about Identity Politics is that it's a cheap way of trying to appeal to marginalized groups without actually helping said groups. Here's an example: you mentioned multiple times that a major concern many Americans have is housing. Well, the LGBTQ+ Community is the most at risk of being unhoused. So, pushing for free or affordable housing would benefit a lot of people, but would specifically benefit the LGBTQ+ Community. But instead of something that would materially benefit them, the Democrats want to brag about having gay people in the party, because doing the affordable or free housing wouldn't help the donors.

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