Written By: Justin K.P.

If you talk to any Zionist, they will tell you that Israel wants peace but Hamas is impossible to negotiate with. They will tell you that Israel wants a “partner for peace” but Hamas refuses to negotiate and that is why they have to eliminate them with the current genocidal war in Gaza. This narrative, like almost everything zionists say, is a lie and historically inaccurate. In this article, I will demonstrate how Israel wanted the genocide in Gaza from the beginning.

“We would be happy with a Hamas takeover” Israel wanted Hamas in power to justify a genocidal blockade.

In 2007 when Hamas and Fatah were battling over control of Gaza, Israeli Director of Military Intelligence, Amos Yadlin said Israel wanted Hamas to win. A leaked diplomatic cable on Wikileaks showed him admitting Israel wanted a Hamas takeover of Gaza because it could allow them to treat it as a “hostile entity” and enact a genocidal blockade.

When Hamas took over it was the perfect excuse for Israel to enact the genocidal blockade. Israeli government advisor Dov Weisglass disgustingly said the point of the embargo was to “put them (Palestinians) on a diet”. A 2012 UN report on the brutal blockade found it caused 10 percent of children in Gaza under five to experience “stunted growth due to prolonged malnutrition”. It also found that 58.6 percent of schoolchildren and 37 percent of pregnant women were anemic due to the blockade. Other revelations from the report include the fact that 90 percent of drinking water in Gaza was “unsafe for human consumption” and that Gaza suffered “severe shortages of electricity” because of the blockade. The blockade was so brutal that even former UK Prime Minister David Cameron admitted it turned Gaza into an “open-air prison camp”.

Israel also enacted a strategy they disgustingly called “mowing the grass” i.e. periodically killing civilians to make sure the people of Gaza don’t resist the blockade. In 2008 Israel killed 1,400 Palestinians in Gaza. In 2014 Israel conducted a bombing raid in Gaza that killed 1,462 civilians including 551 children and 299 women. In 2018 when Palestinians in Gaza organized a peaceful protest against the blockade called “the Great March of Return”, Israel opened fire on the protestors killing over 170 civilians and injuring 6106. A UN report found that when Israel opened fire on the protestors they targeted “children, paramedics, journalists, and persons with disabilities”.

Israel never wanted peace.

Zionists love to claim that they want peace and Palestinians are rejecting their peace offers, but this is also a demonstrably false claim. According to a 2010 intelligence assessment from “Stratfor” a Texas private intelligence company staffed with former U.S. government officials that provides intelligence reports for Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and government agencies like the DHS and DIA, the Israeli peace proposals were a deception to justify the blockade.

According to the assessment, Israel intentionally put forward peace proposals that they knew would fail by “making unrealistic demands and then blaming that failure on the Palestinians' unwillingness to meet those demands.” The assessment gives the example of Netanyahu’s “insistence on direct talks without preconditions” as something Israel knew would never be accepted. The point of this strategy was to deceptively make it seem as though Israel wanted to negotiate and Palestinians were opposed to peace deals to subvert pressure from the U.S. and the international community to end the brutal blockade. As the assessment said:

This tactic - demonstrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on direct talks without preconditions - enables Israel to appease U.S. and international pressure while showing the world that Israel's attempts at peace are being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence.

The assessment points out that Israel intentionally put forward peace proposals they knew would fail so it could “resume its previous hard-line position toward Gaza”.

Pictured above, a highlight from the intelligence assessment saying Israel seeks to “force the failure” of peace negotiations.

Pictured above, highlight from the assessment saying Israel is “counting on” the peace negotiations to fail.

Pictured above, highlight from the assessment saying Israel wants the peace proposals to fail so it can “reinforce its previous hard-line position” on Gaza.

The Abraham Accords: The most nefarious “peace plan” of all time.

The final step that led to October 7th and the subsequent genocide in Gaza was the supposed “peace plan” the Abraham Accords. Netenyahu masterminded the plan using Jared Kushner as his intermediary between him and Trump. The plan normalized relations between Israel and five Arab states: UAE, Sudan, Morocco, and Bahrain. Trump touted it as a deal that brought peace to the Middle East but in reality, it did nothing for Palestinians.

Netenyahu did the deal for two reasons: the first being so that Arab states would stop backing Palestinians and start siding with Israel. The second reason was even more nefarious, it was a way for Netenyahu to signal to Palestinians that he could normalize with Arab states while still continuing the blockade and regular bombings of Gaza and the illegal settlements in the West Bank.

October 7th and Israeli atrocity propaganda.

Gaza was left in a dire situation. The blockade that turned it into an open-air concentration camp had no signs of going away. Palestinians tried resisting with force, they were bombed. Palestinians tried protesting peacefully, they were shot. Netenyahu brought forward “peace proposals” he knew would never be accepted to pretend it was the Palestinians who didn’t want peace and therefore justify the blockade to the world. The Abraham Accords made previously allied Arab states abandon the Palestinian cause. This sense of hopelessness and abandonment from the world is what led to the October 7th attack.

While Hamas certainly killed civilians on October 7th, the Israeli narrative was complete propaganda. They said Hamas beheaded 40 babies and burned babies alive; a proven lie. They said Hamas ripped open the stomach of a pregnant woman, another proven lie. They claimed there was mass rape on October 7th another evidence-free lie.

They claimed Hamas massacred all the people who were killed on October 7th but it turned out many of them were actually killed by Israel. Haaretz, one of Israel’s top newspapers, reported that Israel ordered the infamous “Hannibal directive” on October 7th and intentionally killed their own people to stop them from being hostages. The Haaretz report revealed that Israel ordered the “Hannibal directive” to be conducted at the Erez border, Re'im army base, Nahal Oz outpost, and the Nir Oz kibbutz. The report also revealed that the command was given to “not let anyone into Gaza” and turn the border crossing to Gaza into a “killing zone”. It turns out a lot of “the worst attack against Jews since the holocaust” was actually done by the IDF.

Israel also ignored intelligence about the October 7th attack before it happened because they knew it could be used to justify the genocide in Gaza.

The Genocide In Gaza

Following October 7th, Israel no longer hid their genocidal intentions. Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant called Palestinians “human animals” before placing an even more brutal blockade on Gaza that has led to one in four civilians starving. Israel started saying there were no innocent civilians in Gaza to justify the genocide. The genocidal war has directly killed at a bare minimum 40,000 civilians and at a bare minimum over 100,000 when projected indirect deaths are included. Israel has successfully bought the American government through lobbies like AIPAC so that they will never stop receiving American support even while the death count mounts and the massacres get more brutal every day. Israel has crushed any opposition to the genocide in the West Bank by arresting and abusing anyone who puts out or even likes a post critical of their genocide on social media. The Israel lobby has smeared anyone protesting their genocide abroad as an anti-semite even though many of the protestors are anti-zionist Jews.

Israel’s plan all along

It is clear when looking at the evidence that Israel wants the Gaza strip for themselves and they have planned to do the current genocide in Gaza for a long time. Zionists pretend that Israel just wants peace and only wants to get rid of Hamas, but the facts say otherwise.