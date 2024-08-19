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kathie hopler's avatar
kathie hopler
Aug 19, 2024

I just don’t understand how All of us dont get this ???? Its been Effing obvious for a decade to those paying attention since its sick insertion.

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Erica Snowlake's avatar
Erica Snowlake
Aug 19, 2024

Thank you! A very astute historical and fact-driven analysis. Obvious plan from the start, indeed, for 75+ years. I shake with rage that anyone can deny this, we have been watching Israel commit thousands of murders daily with total impunity, while the world powers hem and haw. Like Robert Anton Wilson decried, we live in a barbaric world. For those of us who feel love and kinship with our fellow beings, it is a stab in the heart. The Palestinians keep lamenting they have been abandoned and betrayed by their Arab cousins; it is all too true.

The U.S. has been exposed to millions of its citizens (who perhaps never saw it or were in denial) as an elitist, war-mongering and war-profiteering entity (Zionist-led) who cares nothing for real Justice, Democracy, and World Peace. The youth have been radicalized! Where this is going is anyone’s guess but war- and climate- driven refugees will certainly dominate the future…

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