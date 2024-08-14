The Dissident

The Dissident

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Aug 15, 2024

Israel is a proxy state of the American Empire. It exists to serve Western interests in the Middle East (access to oil and putting down secular nationalism). Is it really a surprise that we'd a) be so supportive and b) allow them such tremendous influence?

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George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
Aug 14, 2024

great piece man.

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