Written By: Justin K.P.

I recently wrote an article debunking the Trump campaign and Microsoft's narrative that Iran is interfering in the 2024 election. This narrative to me was reminiscent of the propaganda pushed after the 2016 election where Democrats and the media went on and on about “Russian interference” because of a clickbait Troll farm from Russia featuring poorly made, juvenile memes where only 11 percent of the content even mentioned the election. Every election cycle politicians, intelligence agencies, and the mainstream media wage war on supposed “interference” from official enemy countries like Iran, Russia, and China. While the evidence for this interference almost always amounts to a few clickbait bot farms on social media, there is a country truly interfering in all aspects of American politics: Israel. From buying politicians for support and unseating candidates who criticize them, to directly interfering with official U.S. policy, to controlling American foreign policy Israel has infiltrated all aspects of American politics.

AIPAC: Buying the American Government.

Israel has ostensibly bought the entirety of the American government through lobby groups such as the super PAC AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) which pays off politicians on both sides resulting in no opposition to supporting their genocidal actions anywhere. Take the 2024 election for example, the current president, Joe Biden has backed Israel’s genocide in Gaza which has so far resulted in at minimum 40,000 civilian deaths and over 186,000 civilian deaths when projected indirect deaths (such as destruction of health facilities) are included. And this is not even to mention the brutal blockade placed on Gaza by Israel that has led to one of every four people starving. Recently, revelations have come out proving that Palestinian detainees have been raped and sexually assaulted by IDF soldiers, something that was openly defended on Israeli TV. Well, maybe Kamala Harris will be better on this issue. Nope, Harris is opposed to an arms embargo on Israel and has received five million dollars from the Israel lobby. Well, maybe Trump will be better. Nope, Trump is fully supportive of backing the genocide in Gaza and his only criticism of Biden on the issue is that he has not been subservient enough to Israel. Trump has received over a million dollars from the Israel lobby while his V.P. JD Vance has also received over a million dollars from the lobby. Along with this, pro-Israel donor, Miriam Adelson has pledged over 100 million dollars to the Trump campaign. Well, what about voting for a third party? While Jill Stien and Cornel West are opposed to the genocide in Gaza, the leading third-party candidate, RFK Jr. is the biggest zionist out of any of them, with connections to psychotic pro-Israel fanatic Shmuley Boteach. The Israel lobby has made it so all major candidates for president are loyal to Israel and supportive of their genocide. In the House and the Senate, the situation is not much better. On Tucker Carlson’s podcast, representative Thomas Massie revealed that every Republican member of the House and Senate has an AIPAC person assigned to them to “babysit” their votes on Israel. It is likely not much different on the Democratic side. AIPAC has also spent money on primary candidates against politicians who oppose American support for Israel. For example when pro-Palestine progressive, Nina Turner ran against zionist Shontel Brown in the Cleveland Democratic primary the pro-Israel PAC, DMFI PAC (Democratic Majority for Israel) poured a million dollars into supporting Brown, while AIPAC gave two hundred thousand dollars to her campaign. Brown ended up winning the primary mainly because of the Israel lobby money. This election interference by AIPAC was not an isolated incident either. Israel lobby groups such as AIPAC and DMFI also spent money on zionist primary candidates against pro-Palestine candidates such as Nida Allam, Erica Smith, and Summer Lee. Allam and Smith went on to lose their races mostly because of the millions of dollars in Israel lobby money spent to defeat them. Journalist Ryan Grim reported that in the 2022 midterms, Israel lobby groups spent millions against nine separate pro-Palestine candidates, seven of which went on to lose their primaries. Recently AIPAC spent over fourteen million dollars to successfully unseat Jamaal Bowman because he was voting against sending arms to the genocide in Gaza. AIPAC did the same to Cori Bush where they spent 8 million dollars to unseat her and publicly bragged about replacing her with a zionist candidate. All of this ostensibly means Israel owns the U.S. government. AIPAC, DMFI, and other PAC groups are lobbyists for the Israeli government which buys every single presidential candidate, assigns a personal “babysitter” to every single member of the House and Senate to tell them how to vote, and spends millions of dollars to unseat any politician who dissident from Israel’s line in any way. This interference makes it virtually impossible to oppose the genocide in Gaza at any level of the U.S. government and guarantees America’s unconditional support for Israel no matter how many massacres they commit or openly genocidal statements they make.

BiBi’s direct interference

AIPAC money isn’t even close to the end of Israeli interference in American politics. On multiple occasions, Benjamin Netanyahu has himself come to America to interfere with government policy and domestic issues. For example in 2015 when Obama was negotiating the Iran deal, BiBi actually came to Congress to give a speech urging the House and Senate to oppose the deal. This is one of the most blatant instances of foreign interference in the history of American politics. Russian bot farms were compared to Pearl Harbor by mainstream media pundits, but this instance was far, far worse. With this speech to Congress, a foreign leader (Netanyahu) spoke in front of Congress to try to subvert the foreign policy agenda of the President. This was not the only time this has happened either, recently Netanyahu came to Congress and spread blatant lie after lie to justify his genocide in Gaza and demanded the U.S. send him weapons and money unconditionally. This blatant act of interference was greeted with endless cheers and standing ovations from the AIPAC-owned members of the House and Senate that attended. Even more disturbing, Netanyahu claimed Americans protesting him were funded by Iran with no evidence. This was a foreign leader trying to silence Americans exercising their First Amendment right to protest by baselessly accusing them of being funded by a foreign country.

Israel’s influence on American foreign policy.

Aside from AIPAC buying politicians across the political spectrum, and directly interfering with American politics by speaking to Congress, Israel oftentimes interferes in American foreign policy decisions trying to draw American troops into the Middle East to fight their wars for them and masterminding negotiations to benefit Israel’s geo-political goals. From sharing deceptive intelligence in an attempt to force an American intervention into Syria, to masterminding the “Abraham Accords” to now trying to force America into a war with Iran, here are some ways Israel interferes with and manipulates American foreign policy.

The “red line” and Israel’s manipulated intelligence in Syria

In 2012 the Obama Administration said the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime in the Syrian civil war would be a “red line” and trigger an American invasion. In August 2013, a brutal chemical attack took place in Ghouta, Syria that killed hundreds of civilians. Publicly, the Obama administration was claiming they had the intelligence to prove Assad was the one behind the attack. Behind the scenes, however, they were not as sure. DNI head James Clapper compared the intelligence to the Iraq WMD deception saying it was not a “slam dunk” deliberately referencing what George Tenet told George W Bush during Iraq. Then-Vice President Joe Biden was skeptical of the intelligence comparing it to the Gulf of Tonkin deception in Vietnam. Subsequently, information came out that the UN’s Cara Del Ponte and pro-rebel foreign fighter Mattew VanDyke believed Rebel groups had Sarin Gas in their possession. Subsequent ballistics research from M.I.T professor Theodore Postol and Tesla Laboratories researcher Richard M. Lloyd as well as a detailed report from the open-source outlet Rootclaim point to the idea that the attack came from Rebel-controlled areas. I bring this story up because the country behind the intelligence that Clapper and others compared to past deceptions was Israel. According to The Guardian at the time

The bulk of evidence proving the Assad regime's deployment of chemical weapons which would provide legal grounds essential to justify any western military action has been provided by Israeli military intelligence

The Guardian report goes on to say

The 8200 unit of the Israeli Defence Forces, which specializes in electronic surveillance, intercepted a conversation between Syrian officials regarding the use of chemical weapons,

Another report from Seymour Hersh quoted a senior intelligence official who said this intercept was deceptively edited to push a narrative. As the Hersh article puts it

A former senior intelligence official told me that the Obama administration had altered the available information – in terms of its timing and sequence – to enable the president and his advisers to make intelligence retrieved days after the attack look as if it had been picked up and analyzed in real time, as the attack was happening.

The issue of chemical weapons attacks in Syria, and who is behind them is a contentious and widely debated issue, but no matter where one stands on the question of who is responsible for the chemical attack in Ghouta, it is clear that Israel was “sharing” manipulative intelligence in an attempt to force the U.S. into a war with Syria. Israel had been arming Syrian rebels in a regime change attempt against the Syrian government and tried to draw in the U.S. to fight this war for them with manipulated “intelligence”.

The Israel-led Abraham Accords

When Trump made the Abraham Accords, he touted it as creating “peace in the Middle East”. But in reality, it was an Israeli-led effort to signal to Palestinians that they would normalize with the Arab world without ending illegal settlements and checkpoints in the West Bank, the brutal blockade on Gaza, or the regular bombing campaigns against Palestinians. The deal’s creation was led by Jared Kushner who served as a conduit between Trump and Netanyahu. The deal resulted in Israel normalizing relations with the UAE, Sudan, Bahrain, and Morocco. One reason Israel pushed for this deal so vehemently was because it was an attempt to get these countries to stop supporting the Palestinian cause and start supporting Israel’s genocidal actions against them. As Vox put it

Many of those and other Arab nations, like Saudi Arabia, are key backers of Palestinians in their decades-long dispute with Israel. But by getting them to interact with Israel, the idea was that they might let their support for the Palestinians slip and side a little closer with the Israelis.

The second reason was essentially a way to beat down Palestinians. The point of the deal was to take Palestinian liberation off the table as a necessity for normalization with Arab states. As journalist Jeremy Scahill put it

The Abraham Accords, launched under President Donald Trump, effectively excised the issue of Palestinian self-determination as a condition for normalization, a major victory for Israel.

The abandonment of Palestinians brought about by the Abrahms accords was a large part of what led to October 7th, which was then used to justify the current genocide in Gaza. This is another example of Israel manipulating U.S. foreign policy. Netanyahu masterminded the Abraham Accords under the guise of a “peace deal” but with the sinister intention of getting the Arab States to abandon the Palestinian cause. Trump was able to use this deal to pretend he brought “peace to the Middle East” but in reality, he was doing the bidding of Israel and creating a deal that led to the current genocide in Gaza and ratcheting up of tensions in the Middle East.

Israel pushing for war with Iran

Just like in Syria, Israel is trying to drag America into a war with Iran. During his recent speech to Congress Netanyahu tried to blame everything from pro-Palestinian protestors to the attempted Trump assignation on Iran in an attempt to manufacture consent for war. Recently the U.S. has sent a guided missile submarine to the Middle East to defend Israel from a possible Iranian attack. Any attack on Israel from Iran would be a response to Israel assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil and striking Iran with missiles. This is a perfect example of Israel starting a war this time with Iran and then expecting and pressuring America and the West to intervene and fight their battle for them when Iran retaliates.

The real interference

The truth about Israeli interference is why Noam Chomsky always called Russigate a joke. The Russian troll farm Internet Research Agency spent only 100,000 dollars worth of Facebook ads during the 2016 federal elections, the majority of which has nothing to do with Trump or Clinton. Compare this to AIPAC which spends millions of dollars on congressional elections with the explicit goal of unseating anti-zionist candidates. AIPAC has bought almost every politician and spent millions making sure those who have not been bought stay out of government. That is not even the full extent of Israeli interference. Netanyahu often speaks to Congress directly in an attempt to direct U.S. policy and regularly tries to pull the U.S. into fighting wars in the Middle East that benefit his geo-political agenda. This should be a massive political interference scandal but because it’s not done by an “official enemy country” (i.e. any country neocons deem to be “bad”) it gets ignored.