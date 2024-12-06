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Burning Pinto's avatar
Burning Pinto
Dec 6, 2024

Check out Bad Boy Bubby (1993) and Sante Sangre (1990) for some pitch black comedy

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William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
Dec 6, 2024

In honor of the Christmas season, I recommend “Trapped In Paradise” for a great comedy watch.

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