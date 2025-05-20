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Theresa Thompson's avatar
Theresa Thompson
May 20, 2025

This is a fact that anyone paying attention hasn't already worked out. Great job breaking it down. Upgraded to paid today. Keep up the good work.

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
May 20, 2025

Thanks for the article and the run down of the Free Press’s Pro Israel stance.

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