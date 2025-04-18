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April Woods's avatar
April Woods
Apr 18, 2025

Why are American's allowing psycho Netanyahu and evil Israel influence the U.S. into the wars only Netanyahu wants? We need to tell all our leaders, no more doing the bidding of Israel, no more corruption and we don't care about the blackmail our leaders get, American's refuse to give Israel our money, our power, our help in their evil murder of children and innocent people in Gaza and all too many other places around them. We have to stand up to Israel and say NO, if not, they own us, and our children will be killed while fighting their wars. Never vote for a politician who okays Israel first and right now that is 95% of them, vote them all out!

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Larry's avatar
Larry
Apr 18, 2025

Tell Netanyahu to go fuck himself

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