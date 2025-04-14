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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
Apr 14, 2025

There is a reason why the Assad regimes were considered "brutal and repressive". Since the French left, the secular government has been under constant attack, mainly by the Muslim Brotherhood, most likely sponsored by the French (because that is what they do). These attacks were violent and very harmful to Syrian society, and they were repressed brutally. One could argue that Assad did not really need to kill thousands of them, but Syrians don't share nice liberal values—cannot afford to. Now, these elements have achieved power in Syria and we can see clearly what the Assads were up against.

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Apr 14, 2025

Who is REALLY conducting wars around the world?

The USA provides the muscle, the Brits provide the finance, the Vatican provides the totalitarian philosophy but WHO ARE THE BOSSES?

Read this to find out: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/black-nobility-101

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