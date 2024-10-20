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kathie hopler's avatar
kathie hopler
Oct 21, 2024

Empire: craven,rife w/ murderous incestuous,mela-maniacal,twats who are hypocritical at their very core? they're built on bs. Anywho,im praying for our beloved citizens the bravest of Journalists Being Assanged by Fasocrapitolism. to be freed its caused some bit of backlash thank feckin god. I see this as the start of the for warned chickens home to roost on both sides of the pond. This OUT OF CONTROL LIVE STREAM GENOCIDE is chipping away at even deff/dumb souls now🙏West convulsing w/false bravado while its eating its own ass in "in Macy's/Harrods window" too grotesque a display for even sycophants to ignore. They & We , the West are on the fast decline soon ,over this last nail in the coffin post covid bs Ukraine blood & $ Shittier sinking domestic lives ea day? everyone able to is jumping ship? RussiaChina,Iran, Africa,SAmerica will all cut us off the new project & good for them finally. God Speed. im SICK OF GENOCIDAL MENTAL PATIENTS IN CHARGE? I know im not alone. zionazis gotta go & Decent people especially Jews & need to stand for the ANTI GENOCIDE NOW.

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Martin.'s avatar
Martin.
Oct 20, 2024

Very well articulated.

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