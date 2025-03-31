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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
Mar 31, 2025

Wow! Nevertheless, the NY Times manages to insert some propaganda, such as the exaggerated number of Russian deaths and that Putin "brandished" nuclear weapons. Still, this is a start.

If we could go back to 1992 and observe American social and political meddling (NED/USAID) that fertilized the ground for Ukraine's love of Europe and hatred of Russia—Victoria Nuland's brag of spending $5 billion on 'democracy promotion—we would see more American responsibility for this tragedy. Likewise, we know that the Americans nurtured the Ukrainian Banderite Nazis after WWII, but since they were 'Johnny on the spot' for the Maidan Coup, I believe the CIA kept them on a retainer all these years.

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
Mar 31, 2025

Why is it the truth only comes out after the lives are lost and the damage done?

Where was the F’ing NYT when the truth should have been told and was there to see for all who paying attention? Prestitutes, all for one and one for all.

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