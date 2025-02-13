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GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
Feb 13, 2025

I want those responsible for this unmitigated disaster prosecuted for the crime against humanity Ukraine is. Johnson, Biden, et. al. Blame aplenty for all involved.

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Julian Hudson's avatar
Julian Hudson
Feb 13, 2025

Russia didn't engage in an illegal invasion. I'm disappointed to see an article in the Dissedent that incorporates a critical line of Western propaganda without pointing out that it is false.

The author is very good at pointing out how Russia was clearly provoked and should've linked Russia's entering into Ukraine with the long premeditated history of Western provocation.

The West knew what they needed Russia to do in order to fit the propaganda line that they had already written. That's called entrapment. And legally the entrapped individual or entity bears no guilt.

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