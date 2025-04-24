The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Arner's avatar
Kurt Arner
Apr 25, 2025

It’s still practically impossible to carry out a conversation nowadays if one brings up any historical facts about Ukraine, including the suggestion that the West is even remotely at fault for the conflict, so overwhelming and ubiquitous has been the narrative that Putin attacked Ukraine illegally and unprovoked.

The “Neocons” wanted and planned this battle, because they reckoned they could get away with it, as post Soviet Russia was weakened.

Reply
Share
Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Apr 24, 2025

Liberal bootlickers for CIA regime change are as devoted to the spread of democratic freedom as elite ultraconservative Nazi aristocrats were to the advancement of socialism.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture