The Dissident

The Dissident

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Ralph Joly's avatar
Ralph Joly
Apr 11, 2025

Once again. The Dissident excels in boldly dissecting the lies fostered by government and news media that endanger all of us.

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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
Apr 11, 2025

great stuff

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